Rivalry reignited

The rivalry between last year's Jamaica St Leger and Derby winner Calculus and the ever-consistent Oneofakind is reignited in this year's running of the Chairman's Trophy at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The race is an Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest for three-year-old and upwards going over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) with a total purse of $1.5 million on offer.

Below is the analysis:

1. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (5 b m by Awesome of Course — Bossy Gal) — Finished a distant 11 ¾ lengths behind Calculus and Oneofakind in the recent Miracle Man over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m). Awesome Treasure led in that race before giving up at the half-mile and should now be suited by this shorter trip. Awesome Treasure again looks well held by the top two and others.

2. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (6 ch h by Include — Myntz Connection) — Was a late scratch from the Miracle Man Cup on February 26. Sparkle Diamond should go well over this distance and could make a brave but not a winning bid.

3. DUKE: (6 gr h by Casual Trick — Lady MacBeth) – Showed nothing in the SVREL Anniversary Trophy when finishing fourth behind Patriarch and God of Love over 5 ½ furlongs on March 5. Duke should be better prepared coming into this but the distance and the presence of Calculus and Oneofakind do not augur well for his chance of com,ing out on top. Plus, Duke has not been himself of late.

4. SECRET IDENTITY: (4 b f by Bern Identity — Pomeroy 's Secret) — Racing in this league for the second occasion, Secret Identity can be with the early pace setters before petering out. This filly has not raced this long in a while and will continue to learn at this level.

5. CALCULUS: (4 b c by Sensational Slam — Trinket Box) — Unbeaten in two starts this season. Calculus won the Alexander Hamilton Trophy by a head on January 29 over one mile and then the Miracle Man Cup over 9 ½ furlongs by a length on February 26. On both occasions, Calculus got the better of Oneofakind, whom he faces once more. Calculus should not find this trip short having won the Gold Cup (seven furlongs) last year and could make it three wins in a row but will have to be at his sharpest.

6. ONEOFAKIND: (5 ch h by Fearless Vision — The Golden One) —Lost to Calculus in his two starts this season. Oneofakind faces Calculus here, with a two pound advantage for a three-part of a length defeat. The main difference between the two is the presence of Dane Nelson atop Oneofakind. Nelson has had multiple success on Oneofakind and is sure to provide the assistance required in their attempt to topple Calculus.