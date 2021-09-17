Rojorn Di Pilot takes the Reggae Trophy

Rojorn Di Pilot, a late-developing bay horse with good running ability, won his first Grade One race by taking The Reggae Trophy feature over 1,000 metres straight in the final stride by three parts of a length among a teasing field of three-year-old and upwards at the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes level at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 11.

Trained by Ian Parsard, Rojorn Di Pilot by Liquidity-I'm Magic by Alisios and won the event in a sparkling time of 58.1 seconds as the 7/5 favourite after tracking engaging fractions of 22.2, 45.0 seconds. Patriarch, a 7/1 shot who did early pace setting under jockey Dick Cardenas along with Duke guided by Robert Halledeen, finished second and third, respectively, in the chase with Laban, who was ridden by Samantha Fletcher, completing the frame over the distance in the 10-horse field.

“We worked with this horse diligently to come to terms with this Grade. We were made aware that this horse is of Grade One talent but when we got him we were also made aware that he has a lot of issues. But devoted as we are, we took up the mantle and we were able to work through them satisfactorily. “Notwithstanding, at one point, we were considering whether or not we should keep him. We, finally, took the decision to keep him, and thankfully he repaid that favour and that has really paid dividends and we are quite satisfied with what we have done. We really cannot complain as he showed that he is a horse who given a chance will repay you. He is a lot of work. But, we are happy that he will get the job done, respectfully and acceptable,” assistant trainer Peter John Parsard noted.