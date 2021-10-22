Roy Rogers shoots to Overnight win

Astutely handled by claiming apprentice Nicholas Hibbert, Roy Rogers ran out an easy winner of the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy and Overnight Allowance call for three-year-old and upwards (Division I) at Caymanas Park on Tuesday, October 19.

The win provided trainer Dennis Lee with his fourth success for the season and Roy Rogers with his third.

Roy Rogers, as the 3/5 favourite, won by 11 3/4 lengths in a time of 1:39.2 seconds mounted upon supporting fractions of 24.1, 47.0, 1:12.1 seconds.

Marquesas, a 9/5 shot under Robert Halledeen, outlasted Chinamax (Linton Steadman) for second place.

Hibbert put Roy Rogers, trained by Dennis Lee, in front from the get-go and increased the tempo with four furlongs left in the race. In the straight, Roy Rogers was a lonely figure.

Hibbert, who is taking his time to return to full fitness after a short lay-up said after the race: “I expected to win with Roy Rogers, as I have been working him in the mornings. He is a strong lively and nice horse. I also felt that anyone who had come forward to challenge we both would have had enough in the tank to repel any such challenge without any worry.”