Runaway Algo shows his class

Runaway Algo , an American import, continues to position himself as one of the leading three-year-old presently running at Caymanas Park. This foreigner wracked up his third win in a row on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Ridden by jockey Shane Ellis and competing with a top weight of 55.0 kg, the three-year-old chestnut son of Algorithms – Misunify, trained by Dale Murphy for owners Landmark Farms, was installed as a 9/5 chance and, won the event by 1 ½ lengths. Classic hopeful Deezi ran on strongly under champion jockey Anthony Thomas to clinch second money with Brinks (Omar Walker), the 2-5 favourite, occupying the third slot.

“It was a quite promising run and the race turned out how it was planned. There wasn't anything wrong with his last race, though he was supposedly coming back to the field but then he was not as prepared as he is now.

“For this race, Runaway Algo was truly well prepared. This was expected to be his fiercest test to date and he came out with flying colours and won in a workmanlike fashion today (Saturday), and everyone is happy with the performance.

“ Runaway Algo is now in Overnight Allowance and nothing less than a game performance will suffice at that level. But before moving forward, I will have to speak with the owner about the horse's future and see where we go from there,” trainer Murphy indicated in his post-race interview.

Of significance in this race won by Runaway Algo was the performance of two local three year olds, Deezi and Brinks.

Brinks, who was making his first appearance this year, did nothing to indicate that he has made any progress from his two-year-old campaign. Brinks was sluggish and his usual uptick in pace was missing. It was not a performance worthy of the male leader of this year's three-year-old pack but let's not judge a horse by one effort. Time will tell.

Deezi, after his win on three-year-old debut, again produced a valiant effort to further state his credentials going forward to the Classics.