Safe delivery by Brinks

Brinks , a two-year-old bay colt by Bern Identity – Indian Bluff, bred, owned, and trained by Ian Parsard, made a winning debut at Caymanas Park on Saturday, November 6.

Brinks (Omar Walker) opened his winning account in a native-bred/imported two-year-old Maiden Special Weight contest over 1,100 metres. He won by 8 1/2 lengths easing down at the wire in a time of 1:07.3 seconds.

Brinks was followed back to the line by fellow first-time runners Ha Gow Siu Mei, a bay colt by Sensational Slam - Gaining Traction and Justin Biden, a chestnut colt by Lion Tamer - Wagon Wheel with Robert Halledeen in the irons.

“He [ Brinks] is an interesting colt, I think. He is completely different from his brother Halls of Justice who came in utero but was very awkward. Even though Brinks is a very big horse, he showed he was athletic from day one. My son Peter-John went on the farm and assessed all the horses, and selected this one as being the most athletic. We then decided to syndicate him with a friend of ours and both of us worked together and the part-owner is, the one who named him, and hopefully, he can live up to his nomenclature. He has made a good start. Hopefully, he can live up to the early promise. Even at this early stage, he has conducted himself very professionally responding in accord with what is asked of him,” trainer Parsard said.