Salvation delivers at 8-1 in Charles Hussey Trophy race

Salvation, under a well-timed ride from jockey Oneil Mullings, outbattled favourite Trevor's Choice (Shane Ellis) in a race to the wire to win the $1-million (total purse) Charles Hussey Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Owned by Balkrishen Sagan-Maraj and trained by Philip Feanny, the four-year-old grey filly Salvation, who was sent off as an 8-1 betting option, won by three parts of a length in a fast time of 58.2 seconds travelling down the five-straight course. Salvation tasted success in the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance contest.

Salvation was not too far off the front end as the progressive runner raced just behind the early speedsters Trevor's Choice (Shane Ellis), Capturemyship (Anthony Thomas) and Heiroffire (Christopher Mamdeen).

Coming across the dummy rails, Mullings got Salvation into top stride and the filly responded by powering by Trevor's Choice to win with relative ease by just under a length. Drummer Boy (Abigail Able) came from behind to get third place.

Bred by Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Morning Prayer, Salvation was winning for the fourth time over the straight course.

Meanwhile, jockey Shane Ellis continued his excellent form after vidtory in the Classic St Leger last Saturday (July 3) with three winners on the nine-race card to take the riding honours. Ellis opened the nine-race programme aboard Hecandance for trainer Anthony Nunes, then he won the third aboard Drone Strike for trainer Errol Subratie and closed the triple on True Al Sky in the sixth race for trainer Alford Brown.

Make Up Artist, a four-year-old bay filly, remained unbeaten after four career starts when putting away rivals in a Restricted Allowance contest at six and a half furlongs. Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Make Up Artist won by 3 ½ lengths in an impressive time of 1:18.4 ahead of Glock and Rum With Me.