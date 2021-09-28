Samantha Fletcher — the history-maker

Monday, September 27, 2021, will forever be etched in history, and the minds and hearts of jockey Samantha Fletcher and racegoers, after she beacme the first-ever female rider to win three races on a single race programme in Jamaica.

Fletcher achieved this significant milestone yesterday on the 11-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Her first win came in the day's fifth event — an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) contest over four furlongs (800m) aboard the Lance Richards-trained Cat's Rigger. She brought the eight-year-old bay gelding with a strong effort close to the finish to beat Markofaprince by a length and a half in a time of 49.0.

The young lady returned in the next race — a Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over five furlongs (1000m) straight aboard Just Trick Me — and this time she made one move to beat Union Four (Oshane Nugent) and Radical (Jawara Steadman) by a neck in a time 1:02.2. Just Trick Me is owned and trained by Donovan Russell.

Fletcher then closed her triple in the final event on Honeybunch, coming from behind horses to win Division 2 of a Restricted Maiden Condition Race over six furlongs (1,200m). The Gresford Smith-trained Honeybunch won by a length and half ahead of Paraiso (Linton Steadman) and Prime One (Dane Dawkins) in a time of 1:15.3.

Trainer Smith told the Supreme Racing Guide that Fletcher was not saying much after achieving her historic triple, with the only comment being: “I am happy.”

Smith said before the race with Honeybunch he congratulated Fletcher on riding a double and asked her what about the triple, to which she replied: “Trainer, I am going to do everything to win this race for you and get my triple.”

Another well-known female jockey at Caymanas Park, Georgina Sergeon, who currently rides in New York, USA, confirmed that it was the first time that a female was riding a triple at Caymanas Park.

“During my time at home, at Caymanas Park, I rode many doubles, but never a triple. I came close but never a triple.

”I am so happy for Samantha on getting three winners, as it is really tough for us ladies who choose to ride horses for a living.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Samantha, and may she ride many more,” an emotional Sergeon, who is credited with riding the most winners as a female jockey in Jamaica, said.

Meanwhile, last year's champion two-year-old Further and Beyond, in a classy performance, destroyed rivals to win the $1 million top-rated Overnight Allowance event.

Trained by champion Anthony Nunes, Further and Beyond surrounded horses at the top of the lane and turned on the pressure in deep stretch to win the 7½ furlongs (1,500m) event by an impressive 8¾ lengths in a fast time of 1:31.4.

With Linton Steadman in the irons for the first time, Further and Beyond broke off well but behind the frontrunners settling in mid-pack as Jamai Raja (Matthew Bennett), Primal Fear (Oshane Nugent), and Roy Rogers (Nicholas Hibbert) set the early splits.

But once Steadman asked his mount to go the race turned into a one-sided affair.

Excessive Force, with Oneil Mullings in the saddle, finished in second place with Uncle Frank (Phillip Parchment) a ½ length away in third.

Three-year-old American-bred by filly Lure of Lucy, trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, was a length and a quarter winner of the RonRon Trophy feature over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Lure of Lucy won ahead of Secret Identity (Javaniel Patterson) and Nuclear Noon (Linton Steadman) in a decent time of 1:12.3.

It was the second winner on the day for both DaCosta and Thomas. DaCosta earlier saddled Sir John, who was awarded first place in a Restricted Allowance 11 event after the disqualification of winner Bern Notice. Thomas had earlier booted home Buckaluck in the third for trainer Dale Murphy for his double.