Samantha off the mark in 2022

Leading female apprentice Samantha Fletcher opened her winning account for the new 2022 racing season by booting home the 7/1 chance Will The Conquerer .

Will The Conquerer's success came in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) call over the 1,000 metres straight course at Caymanas Park on New Year's Day, January 1.

Trained by Robert Pearson for owner/breeder W B Racing, Will The Conquerer won by 1 1/2 lengths from the 5/1 choice King's Magician (Garfield Gordon), with Moonova (Dane Dawkins) taking the third slot. The winning time for the event was 1:00.1, with complementing fractions were 23.2, 46.4 seconds.

“I feel excited about this victory, and I thank all the trainers and others who wished me a speedy recovery from the fall I got during a race in which I was riding. I will continue to regain full fitness and to work with greater care during this season. Thanks again to all. I must run,” said Fletcher.