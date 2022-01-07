Samantha off the mark in 2022

Samantha off the mark in 2022Friday, January 07, 2022
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Leading female apprentice Samantha Fletcher opened her winning account for the new 2022 racing season by booting home the 7/1 chance Will The Conquerer .
Will The Conquerer's success came in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) call over the 1,000 metres straight course at Caymanas Park on New Year's Day, January 1.
Trained by Robert Pearson for owner/breeder W B Racing, Will The Conquerer won by 1 1/2 lengths from the 5/1 choice King's Magician (Garfield Gordon), with Moonova (Dane Dawkins) taking the third slot. The winning time for the event was 1:00.1, with complementing fractions were 23.2, 46.4 seconds.
“I feel excited about this victory, and I thank all the trainers and others who wished me a speedy recovery from the fall I got during a race in which I was riding. I will continue to regain full fitness and to work with greater care during this season. Thanks again to all. I must run,” said Fletcher.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy