Santorini, Billy Whizz clash in Royal Dad Trophy

The revered Royal Dad, the first horse to win the vaunted Triple Crown series of races at Caymanas Park, will be honoured tomorrow (Saturday, October 9) with this year's edition of the trophy race which bears his name.

The Royal Dad is for local three-year-old and four-year-old horses (non-winners of four races) and imported three-year-old and upwards horses (non-winners of three races).

Eight runners will contest this year's running over the two-turns of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

The analysis of the eight starters and their chances of winning is provided below.

1. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Came good on September 18 with a victory over six furlongs. Ianzha Links will be comfortable on the circular course but a win against these is unlikely in her first run at this level.

2. MY TIME NOW: (4 b c by Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – Based on current form, My Time Now cannot be given a winning nod.

3. SIR JOHN: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Luscious) – A winner on September 27 via the steward's room. Sir John cannot get a strong vote of confidence.

4. HIGH DIPLOMACY: (4 b c by American Dance – Code Star) – Got up in the nick of time to beat Kholbear by a neck over seven furlongs (1,400m) on October 2. High Diplomacy now faces tougher rivals and will be hard-pressed to repeat in this advanced group.

5. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Was expected to win the inaugural running of the Winston Griffiths Classic over 9 ½ lengths (1,900m) on September 4, but finished second to Santorini. Tomorrow Billy Whizz faces Santorini approximately 15 lb better off for a 1 ½ beating. The distance is of no issue for Billy Whizz, and being a touch shorther will even be better for him.

6. TOMOHAWK: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Not far adrift in fourth place seven days ago behind High Diplomacy going seven furlongs. Tomohawk is in recovery mode and needs more time. Will probably go home earning.

7. SANTORINI: (3 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – Came to the fore with a 1 ¼ length win in the Winston Griffiths Classic over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) on September 4. Santorini, based on that effort, can win again, especially with his liking for two turns, but is worse off in the handicaps when compared with his main opponent Billy Whizz. Look for Santorini to do his best running in the last two furlongs.

8. SENCITY: (4 dkb f by Sensational Slam – City Train) – Should not rattle these.