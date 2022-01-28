Secret Identity George HoSang Trophy the Sunday feature

Secret Identity George HoSang Trophy the Sunday featureFriday, January 28, 2022
|
FORMER four-time champion jockey George HoSang, regarded as one of the best ever to ride on the local track, will be honoured tomorrow (January 29) with the Overnight Allowance call (three-year-old and upwards) named in his honour.
Ten horses are entered to run over 5 ½ furlongs, with the analysis provided below in draw order.
1 – PEKING CRUZ: (7 ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Won on his previous outing (Jan 1) in high claiming and once again tries his luck in this grade. Peking Cruz has a difficult task.
2 – KAY BOY: (5 ch h by Rising Moon – Amicable) – Has done well to reach Overnight but needs seasoning.
3 – CHACE THE GREAT: (9 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – One-time big sprinter who is getting on in age. Cannot handle these.
4 – ONE DON: (4 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) – A winner on January 16 but has developed the habit of breaking slowly, which he cannot afford to do against stronger rivals.
5 – GENERATIONAL: (5 ch g by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – Now in Overnight after the unique distinction of winning two races on consecutive days. Generational faces fierce opposition and cannot be given a winning nod.
6 – ACTION RUN USA: (6 dkb by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Returned to racing after a long absence on December 27, and did not rattle the pigeons. Needs time.
7 – DUNROBIN: (9 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Dunrobin is out of place.
8 – SECRET IDENTITY: (4 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Returns after a 50-day rest to compete in Overnight Allowance for the first occasion. This filly packs class and has been tuned for this trophy race. The distance is right up her alley and she is the choice to win.
9 – GO DEH GIRL: (4 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Has been running consistently, as evidenced on January 8 when finishing a close third behind Eagle One and El Profesor. Go Deh Girl will run well again without winning.
10 – HEIROFFIRE: (6 b m by Storm Craft – Thisgirlisonfire) – Does not belong here.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy