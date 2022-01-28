Secret Identity George HoSang Trophy the Sunday feature

FORMER four-time champion jockey George HoSang, regarded as one of the best ever to ride on the local track, will be honoured tomorrow (January 29) with the Overnight Allowance call (three-year-old and upwards) named in his honour.

Ten horses are entered to run over 5 ½ furlongs, with the analysis provided below in draw order.

1 – PEKING CRUZ: (7 ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Won on his previous outing (Jan 1) in high claiming and once again tries his luck in this grade. Peking Cruz has a difficult task.

2 – KAY BOY: (5 ch h by Rising Moon – Amicable) – Has done well to reach Overnight but needs seasoning.

3 – CHACE THE GREAT: (9 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – One-time big sprinter who is getting on in age. Cannot handle these.

4 – ONE DON: (4 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) – A winner on January 16 but has developed the habit of breaking slowly, which he cannot afford to do against stronger rivals.

5 – GENERATIONAL: (5 ch g by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – Now in Overnight after the unique distinction of winning two races on consecutive days. Generational faces fierce opposition and cannot be given a winning nod.

6 – ACTION RUN USA: (6 dkb by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Returned to racing after a long absence on December 27, and did not rattle the pigeons. Needs time.

7 – DUNROBIN: (9 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Dunrobin is out of place.

8 – SECRET IDENTITY: (4 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Returns after a 50-day rest to compete in Overnight Allowance for the first occasion. This filly packs class and has been tuned for this trophy race. The distance is right up her alley and she is the choice to win.

9 – GO DEH GIRL: (4 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Has been running consistently, as evidenced on January 8 when finishing a close third behind Eagle One and El Profesor. Go Deh Girl will run well again without winning.

10 – HEIROFFIRE: (6 b m by Storm Craft – Thisgirlisonfire) – Does not belong here.