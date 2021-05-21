Secret Identity a good horse to hold on to — owner

SECRET Identity turned up with a rich run, after her good effort in the Portmore Cup going 1500 metres, to win a three-year-old non-winners of two in a Classic-like performance on Saturday, May 15.

Again ridden by Dane Nelson, the Bern Identity - Pomeroy's Secret bay filly trained by Tensang Chung won a 1,200-metre event by 9 1/2 lengths, from 6/1 chance Sure Curlin (Dick Cardenas), as the 7/5 second favourite in a time of 1:13.4 seconds with splits of 22.4, 46.3. seconds. Alimony (Chris Mamdeen) finished third.

Chung was absent but owner/breeder Hewan Elliott happily gave the post-race interview.

“I am ecstatic by the win and must admit being very confident going into this race.

“ Secret Identity ran against She's A Wonder; the time is faster than any of the splits by the other horses...I was very confident of her succeeding but just did not want her to go that fast.

“This race was a stepping stone to the 1000 Guineas. We are therefore hoping that she stays sound for the Classic event, as that's why we gave her back to races.

“My belief in the filly's ability to do well developed when Dr Aston Marsh came to the farm to do the marking, and he said...'Mr Elliott, of all the markings which I have seen so far for the season, yours is the best.' With a remark like that coming from a noted vet as Dr Marsh, it gave me unparalleled confidence to believe.

“Looking back, it was just circumstances that allowed me to hang on to Secret Identity. She got injured on the farm and I decided not to enter her for sale as no one would have bought her with the injury she had.

“For that reason, I got the damage corrected. Tensang Chung then fell in love with her and he said to me 'Hold on to this horse.' I then put her into training and she responded by doing everything right. Her groom, who looked after Dorval (former Derby winner), said to me, 'A horse of this quality comes around only once every 25 years.' So, from the knowledgeable horseman's remark, I was convinced she is a good horse to hold on to,” a beaming Elliott said.