Secret Identity reaches Open Allowance

Secret Identity earned her fifth career victory in the George HoSang Trophy, in a three-year-old and upwards non-restricted Overnight Allowance call without any fuss at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, January 29.

Secret Identity, trained by Tensang Chung for breeder-owner Hewan Elliott, was installed as the 6/5 favourite, under claiming apprentice Matthew Bennett, won the event by 1 1/4 lengths ahead of a fast-finishing American import Go Deh Girl (Tevin Foster), hard ridden to get on terms by the non-claiming apprentice Tevin Foster. Another American import, One Don (Robert Halledeen), finished third.

Secret Identity by Bern Identity - Pomeroy's Secret ended her three-year-old campaign with a positive vibe on four wins from 14 starts one of which was another win over 1,100 metres in her final run in the season.

Chomping at the bit, Secret Identity then returned for her new seasonal campaign and again used the distance as a starting point, with good effect, to launch her four-year-old campaign with an improved effort of 1:06.1 seconds, over her season-ending effort. The fractions were 23.2 x 46.0 seconds.

“I am contented with her opening performance. Secret Identity is not a difficult horse to train, and when at her best, will run accordingly. We have to ensure going forward, she is kept sound and in good order. We just have to take it one step at a time with her and see where it takes us,” Chung said.