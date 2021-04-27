SenCity comes good

SenCity comes goodTuesday, April 27, 2021
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
The ever consistent four-year-old dark bay filly SenCity , owned by Basher and running for the first time from the stables of trainer Gary Subratie, turned her consistency into productivity by winning a native-bred four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) call on April 23, at Caymanas Park.
Out of the frame only twice in her last eight starts, the Sensational Slam- City Train filly grabbed the opportunity to move on to non-winners of three, with a smashing nine-length victory over the 1820 metres distance of the event, as the 1/5 favourite ridden by jockey Anthony Thomas. SenCity was one of four winners on the day for Thomas.
She won the event in a time of 2:00.1 based on fractions of 27.3, 53.3, 1:19.4, 1:46.1 with Princess Lizzy ridden by Reyan Lewis at 9/2 finishing second and 15/1 shot Bold Sami (Omar Walker) occupying the third slot.
After watching the leaders for a short while, Thomas pushed the go button on SenCity who responded by tearing away from rivals to win by all of nine lengths.
Trainer Subratie, who was on hand to witness the rout, commented: “The win was not surprising. It was expected as she ( SenCity) trained well coming into the race, and I am pleased with the win and happy for the owner.”
