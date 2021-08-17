Sentient rediscovers his worth

SENTIENT returned to winning ways after seven months in abeyance after dropping down in class, and placed in the safe hands of jockey Robert Halledeen.

Sentient was back in the winners' circle for the first time since winning on January 3, 2021 and on this occasion, he levelled a nine-horse field of runners by 4 1/2 lengths in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 14.

Sentient, a five-year-old chestnut horse who was installed as the 9/5 second choice, stayed behind the pack of leaders in fourth place then made his move with three furlongs remaining of the 7 ½-furlong distance of the race.

In the straight, Halledeen bisected the runners in contention then scraped paint while getting into top stride before coming up trumps in a time of 1:33.0 while tracking splits of 24.1, 47.3, 1:12.4 seconds.

Roy Rogers who under the claiming apprentice Marshall Porter brought Legality (Dane Nelson) and Sentient into the lane, finished second while Legality faded back into third place as the pace quickened.

Jockey Halledeen, speaking in a post-race interview said: “A special thank you must go to all concerned for a fine job as the groom presented the horse very well for today's [Saturday's] task under guidance and instructions from the trainer Gary Subratie. As a result, Sentient won quite easily today. I did not have much to do.”

Halledeen continued: “To get the job done, my intention was just to sit and wait patiently until setting down for the last two furlongs. I did not want to move any earlier than was necessary. I just sat and waited and it went perfectly, as I anticipated and planned. I did not have much to do today to get the job done. It was another fine presentation by trainer Subratie.”