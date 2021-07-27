She's A Maneater — top all-time average earner

THE super filly She's A Maneater heads the list of top average earners per start.

The former Triple Crown, double Diamond Mile and triple Superstakes winner started 31 times in her illustrious career, earning over $47 million or earnings per race of $1,517,908.

She's A Maneater is followed on this list by another Triple Crown winner, Mark My Word who had 25 career starts with total earnings of over $24 million for an average of $979,430 per start. On the list of top earners Mark My Word occupies position number 4. Two other Triple Crown winners also make the top 20, Supreme Soul (7th) and I'msatisfied (15th).

Of special note is the horse occupying the third slot, Wow Wow. Wow Wow is the youngest horse on the list at four years. He raced the least of those on the top 20 list —16 times — for average earnings of $976,987.

TOP 20 BEST AVERAGE EARNERS AT CAYMANAS PARK

# HORSES LIFETIME EARNINGS STARTS POSITION BASED ON EARNINGS AVERAGE EARNINGS

1 She’s A Maneater $47,055,150 31 1 $1,517,908

2 Mark My Word $24,485,750 25 4 $979,430

3 Wow Wow $15,631,800 16 13 $976,987

4 Seeking My Dream $26,636,650 30 3 $887,888

5 Bigdaddykool $23,326,400 33 5 $706,860

6 Miracle Man $16,047,350 24 12 $668,639

7 Supreme Soul $15,298,850 24 16 $637,452

8 Saint Cecelia $21,451,950 37 6 $579,782

9 Typewriter $20,243,650 35 7 $578,390

10 Will In Charge $20,107,300 36 8 $558,536

11 Distinctly Irish $17,559,850 35 10 $501,710

12 Perfect Neighbour $27,261,500 69 2 $395,094

13 All Correct $13,490,100 47 19 $287,023

14 Chace The Great $16,324,600 59 11 $276,688

15 I’msatisfied $15,514,650 60 15 $258,577

16 Superluminal $14,807,600 60 17 $246,793

17 Another Bullett $14,268,650 67 18 $212,964

18 Campesino $$15,545,000 76 14 $204,539

19 Hover Craft $19,428,800 131 9 $148,311

20 Hologram Shadow $13,284,150 108 20 $123,001