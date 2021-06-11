She's A Wonder — utterly devastating in 1000 Guineas win

She's A Wonder won the 2021, 1000 Guineas Classic (one mile) in a manner that left rivals without doubt as to who is the madam of the class with a blistering 7 1/2 lengths performance at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, June 5.

Trained by Ian Parsard, She's A Wonder (Reyan Lewis), the speedy filly who has raced five times as a three-year-old this season, marched to her fifth-consecutive success winning the Guineas in a time of 1:41.3 with fractions of 23.0, 45.2, 1:10.3.

THE RACE

She's A Wonder went to the lead coming from the outside draw and thereafter it was not a race but a stroll. Amy the Butcher (Shane Ellis) finished second with Secret Identity (Dane Nelson) third.

Of note is that She's A Wonder and Secret Identity are both sired by Bern Identity.

It was a glorious afternoon for trainer Parsard who was winning his first Classic race. Parsard had another winner on the day, Princess Lizzy.

“Before reaching this stage and while growing up, what was going through my mind was that She's A Wonder is a half-sister to Boy Wonder. Boy Wonder was a fantastic racehorse but unfortunately, he was not as tough as we would have liked him to be. So, growing up, we had expected her to be anything, but she is of a different charcater, stronger and easy to train. It was quite a tremendous feat for all of us and a feather in the cap for the guys on the farm — Ferrari, Bruce, and Devin — who have done a tremendous job with the horses by the dint of hard work. You have to get that part of the equation right so that you can achieve this level of result. It is quite rewarding from the standpoint of breeding her, part owning her, and training her to the point where she has progressed into a Classic winner. This is my first Classic win as a trainer. On the ownership side, I did win a Classic with Superluminal. However, my first as a trainer has imbued me with a special feeling and a sense of purpose.”

THE ANALYSIS

The 1000 Guineas was a one-sided affair with She's A Wonder way better than her female peers.

This is just one question to be answered. Can She's A Wonder effectively get a distance of ground to mount a challenge against the colts and geldings in the St Leger (1o furlongs) and the Derby (12 furlongs)?

The final time done by She's A Wonder was 1:41.3 with the winner of the 2000 Guineas Miniature Man clocking two seconds faster at 1:39.3. She's A Wonder splits were 23.0 x 45.2 x 1:10.3 while Miniature Man did 23.2 x 46.3 x 1:10.4.

The big difference between the two was the final two furlongs with She's A Wonder clocking 31 seconds and Miniature Man 28.4 seconds.

It should be mentioned that based on the flags at Caymanas Park the breeze was blowing harder during the She's A Wonder race and Reyan Lewis did ease down inside the last half-a-furlong.