She's A Wonder set for another Classic success

She's A Wonder set for another Classic successFriday, August 06, 2021
|
BY RUDDY ALLEN
|
While attention will be fixed on the 101st running of the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby, the Jamaica Oaks is not expected to be short of excitement as 12 of the best three-year-old fillies will make their way to the starting gates to compete over 10 furlongs (2,000m).
The Classic Jamaica Oaks, which carries a total purse of $3.75 million, will be run for the Hilma Veira Trophy.
The analysis of each runner and their chances of winning is published below.
1. AWESOME CHOICE: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily) – Finished second behind T rue Al Sky (nine furlongs and 25 yards - 1,820m) on July 17. Then Awesome Choice was beaten by four lengths in a time of 2:01.2 and although that was an encouraging run, she is best suited for a minor placing.
2. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – She's A Wonder is the horse to beat as she is the best native-bred three-year-old filly in training at present. She's A Wonder, who placed third in the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger, while racing against the colts and geldings, defeated most of her rivals in the 1000 Guineas. Of note is that She's A Wonder races with the blinkers on which is a sure indication that her trainer wants to curb her natural speed to be effective at 10 furlongs.
3. SWEET MAJESTY: (3 b f by Soul Warrior – Bitter End) – Finished second on July 17 behind Regal and Royal over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on July 17. While not expected to win, Sweet Majesty will surely go home earning.
4. ARTESIA: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Runaway Julie) – A winner over six furlongs by four lengths in a time 1:15.2 on July 17. While that was considered an improved run from Artesia, the grey filly still has a lot to do. There is, however, belief in the camp that Artesia will get the distance and has a real chance of mounting the winners' podium.
5. KHAI ALEXIS: (3 b f by Northern Giant – Geisha's Art) – Khai Alexis, a half-sister of last year's Derby winner King Arthur, can only hope to earn a placing.
6. KATALINA: (3 ch f by Ride On Curlin – Alienate) – Struggling for form and will be left behind.
7. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Cannot win this one.
8. HEAVENLY GLITTER: (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitters – Heavenly Peace) – Based on current form, Heavenly Glitter is going to have it hard getting by the principals.
9. AMY THE BUTCHER: (3 gr f by Deputy Glitters – Asia's Dream) – Produced a strong run in deep stretch to finish second behind She's A Wonder in the Jamaica 1000 Guineas over at a mile. Amy The Butcher is going to enjoy this two-turn event and although the favourite looks a cinch, this tough filly should provide the main competition to She's A Wonder.
10. SECRET IDENTITY: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Finished third behind She's A Wonder and Amy The Butcher in the June 5, 1000 Guineas (one mile) and followed up by a non-effort in the St Leger. Now among fillies again, Secret Identity has the opportunity of getting close to the second slot.
11. LABYCKA: (3 b f by Northern Giant – Marine Drive) – When making her second career start, Labycka brushed aside rivals by 9 ½ lengths going seven furlongs on July 12. She demonstrated finishing qualities by posting a time of 1:27.2, suggesting that she can at a distance of ground. Labycka is not expected to win but may earn despite her lack of experience.
12. ACTION ANN: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Lady Like) – Missing from action since her unplaced effort in the Portmore Cup early in the year. Action Ann has been timely prepared for her re-entry and with the distance not in question, could be the spoiler.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy