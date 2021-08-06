She's A Wonder set for another Classic success

While attention will be fixed on the 101st running of the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby, the Jamaica Oaks is not expected to be short of excitement as 12 of the best three-year-old fillies will make their way to the starting gates to compete over 10 furlongs (2,000m).

The Classic Jamaica Oaks, which carries a total purse of $3.75 million, will be run for the Hilma Veira Trophy.

The analysis of each runner and their chances of winning is published below.

1. AWESOME CHOICE: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily) – Finished second behind T rue Al Sky (nine furlongs and 25 yards - 1,820m) on July 17. Then Awesome Choice was beaten by four lengths in a time of 2:01.2 and although that was an encouraging run, she is best suited for a minor placing.

2. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – She's A Wonder is the horse to beat as she is the best native-bred three-year-old filly in training at present. She's A Wonder, who placed third in the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger, while racing against the colts and geldings, defeated most of her rivals in the 1000 Guineas. Of note is that She's A Wonder races with the blinkers on which is a sure indication that her trainer wants to curb her natural speed to be effective at 10 furlongs.

3. SWEET MAJESTY: (3 b f by Soul Warrior – Bitter End) – Finished second on July 17 behind Regal and Royal over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on July 17. While not expected to win, Sweet Majesty will surely go home earning.

4. ARTESIA: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Runaway Julie) – A winner over six furlongs by four lengths in a time 1:15.2 on July 17. While that was considered an improved run from Artesia, the grey filly still has a lot to do. There is, however, belief in the camp that Artesia will get the distance and has a real chance of mounting the winners' podium.

5. KHAI ALEXIS: (3 b f by Northern Giant – Geisha's Art) – Khai Alexis, a half-sister of last year's Derby winner King Arthur, can only hope to earn a placing.

6. KATALINA: (3 ch f by Ride On Curlin – Alienate) – Struggling for form and will be left behind.

7. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Cannot win this one.

8. HEAVENLY GLITTER: (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitters – Heavenly Peace) – Based on current form, Heavenly Glitter is going to have it hard getting by the principals.

9. AMY THE BUTCHER: (3 gr f by Deputy Glitters – Asia's Dream) – Produced a strong run in deep stretch to finish second behind She's A Wonder in the Jamaica 1000 Guineas over at a mile. Amy The Butcher is going to enjoy this two-turn event and although the favourite looks a cinch, this tough filly should provide the main competition to She's A Wonder.

10. SECRET IDENTITY: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Finished third behind She's A Wonder and Amy The Butcher in the June 5, 1000 Guineas (one mile) and followed up by a non-effort in the St Leger. Now among fillies again, Secret Identity has the opportunity of getting close to the second slot.

11. LABYCKA: (3 b f by Northern Giant – Marine Drive) – When making her second career start, Labycka brushed aside rivals by 9 ½ lengths going seven furlongs on July 12. She demonstrated finishing qualities by posting a time of 1:27.2, suggesting that she can at a distance of ground. Labycka is not expected to win but may earn despite her lack of experience.

12. ACTION ANN: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Lady Like) – Missing from action since her unplaced effort in the Portmore Cup early in the year. Action Ann has been timely prepared for her re-entry and with the distance not in question, could be the spoiler.