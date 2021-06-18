She's My Destiny makes it two from two

She's My Destiny makes it two from twoFriday, June 18, 2021
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
She's My Destiny ran another pleasing race to make it two wins from two starts.
This time She's My Destiny was successful in a Restricted Allowance II call for native-bred three-year-olds (non-winners of two) at six furlongs (1,200 metres).
Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, She's My Destiny, the 1/5 favourite, earned her second win coming from behind after dominating on the lead in her first racing effort.
To complete the victory, She's My Destiny ran 1200 metres in a time of 1:14.3 with splits of 22.4, 47.0. Badgyalriri finished second with Moonova, running for the first time at 17/1 (Dane Dawkins), third.
“ She's My Destiny looks quite promising. She is now blossoming as a three-year-old as the decision was taken not to race her until fully developed for racing when she matures.
“ She's My Destiny is at that stage of maturity and with time and a bit of luck, we are hoping to have an enjoyable time with her as a three-year-old and beyond in her racing career. Her debut win was encouraging and enjoyable. But today's run is more interesting. Let us see what tomorrow will bring,” listed part-owner Akim Mahadiow said in a post-race interview.
