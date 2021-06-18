She's My Destiny makes it two from two

She's My Destiny ran another pleasing race to make it two wins from two starts.

This time She's My Destiny was successful in a Restricted Allowance II call for native-bred three-year-olds (non-winners of two) at six furlongs (1,200 metres).

Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, She's My Destiny, the 1/5 favourite, earned her second win coming from behind after dominating on the lead in her first racing effort.

To complete the victory, She's My Destiny ran 1200 metres in a time of 1:14.3 with splits of 22.4, 47.0. Badgyalriri finished second with Moonova, running for the first time at 17/1 (Dane Dawkins), third.

“ She's My Destiny looks quite promising. She is now blossoming as a three-year-old as the decision was taken not to race her until fully developed for racing when she matures.

“ She's My Destiny is at that stage of maturity and with time and a bit of luck, we are hoping to have an enjoyable time with her as a three-year-old and beyond in her racing career. Her debut win was encouraging and enjoyable. But today's run is more interesting. Let us see what tomorrow will bring,” listed part-owner Akim Mahadiow said in a post-race interview.