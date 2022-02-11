She's My Destiny drawn to win over the five straight

The three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call is the feature event on the nine-race card tomorrow, Saturday, February 12 at Caymanas Park. The five-furlong straight contest has attracted a field of nine.

1. SWEET N SMART (USA): (5 b f by Smarty Jones – Sweet Margi) – Tries Overnight for the first time but drawn at one in a five straight is going to be difficult.

2. ATLANTIC BLUE: (7 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Luvable) – Coming from a break of 126 days, and will need time.

3. EL GRINGO: (6 b g by Northern Giant – Heart Throb) – Is going to find the going rough, and will be left behind.

4. KAY BOY: (5 ch h Rising Moon – Amicable) – Failed to land a blow in his two outings at this level. Tomorrow Kay Boy faces no easier task.

5. RAS EMANUEL: (10 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Ageing campaigner who seems to still have some steam left in the engine as evidenced by his second-place finish 21 days ago. Ras Emanuel should be competitive.

6. RACE CAR (USA): (5 gr/rn c by Race Day - Mc Duffie) – Returns to competitive racing from a long break of 555 days due to injuries. Race Car, before his injury, had a race record of four wins from five starts but after such a long while away he is going to need time to get his hooves back into competitive racing. Race Car galloped three furlongs out of the straight on Tuesday morning clocking 37.2 seconds.

7. GO DEH GIRL (USA): (4 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Finished second behind Secret Identity in the January 30 George HoSang Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs. Go Deh Girl has not raced over the straight for a while but is in such good form that she is given every chance of winning.

8. ACTION RUN (USA): (6 gr f by Sensational Slam – Lady Like) – Has not shown any form in recent times but her back class and speed will allow a minor placing.

9. SHE'S MY DESTINY: (4 ch f by Bern Identity - Woman Is Boss) – Talented filly who has clocked fast times on her way to the Overnight grade. She's My Destiny is drawn on the outside, which is always an advantage coming down the straight.