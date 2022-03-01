She's My Destiny gets Overnight opportunity

MIDWEEK racing returns to the Park tomorrow with the feature race being the $1.05-million Ash Wednesday Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance contest going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Below is the analysis of the seven runners entered.

1. EL PROFESOR: (7 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Was expected to do much better than his fifth place in the recent Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). El Profesor should put in a better effort here, especially with the distance just right for this old stager.

2. MONEY MONSTER: (5 b g by Casual Trick - She's Traditional) – Money Monster has been struggling in his last three races. He is capable of much better and will have an impact on the outcome of this Overnight Allowance holiday call.

3. KAY BOY: (5 ch h Rising Moon – Amicable) – This five-year-old did exceedingly well to reach this level, with this being his second attempt in Overnight. Kay Boy's best hope is to earn a minor place.

4. SHE'S MY DESTINY: (4 ch f by Bern Identity - Woman Is Boss) – Talented filly who was expected to win on her first attempt at this level over the straight on February 12 but She's My Destiny was humbled by Go Deh Girl, ending in fourth place. Tomorrow She's My Destiny returns after a break of 18 days and has a glorious opportunity of winning her fifth race from seven starts as the trip is right and she will have no problems going to the front, which is her preferred style.

5. I'VE GOT MAGIC (USA): (4 b c by Fast Anna – Lil Miss Richie) – Consistent sort who has won two of his last three races. I've Got Magic, although stepping up to compete, is going to do well but may need to wait for a while.

6. DUNROBIN: (9 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Has no form to recommend.

7. DEJAE'S BOY: (5 dkb c by Storm Craft – Dream Big) – Dejae's Boy is going to be left behind.