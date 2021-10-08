Short-head 'punt'

Racing for the fourth time, two-year-old bay colt Tekapunt with a flat and vigourous Phillip Parchment in the irons, on his final hop got up to beat Slammer (Dick Cardenas - hiddden) and Princess Alani (Matthew Bennett) on the inside with the purple and pink silks barely showing.

Trained by Jason DaCosta, Tekapunt won by short-head with Slammer a nose in front of Princess Alani.