Shying issue with Bern Notice solved

“WE found out that he [Bern Notice] kept looking at the attendant at the gates, and that was the reason why he shies away at the start. We removed the attendant and now he has started to break much better.”

That was the information revealed by champion trainer Anthony Nunes after the colt's victory on Saturday, October 16 at Caymanas Park in a Restricted Allowance II event for native-bred three-year-olds (non-winners of two) at 7 1/2 furlongs. Bern Notice was disqualified and placed second behind Sir John on September 27.

“I am pleased with his performance today [Saturday]. Bern Notice is a talented horse but we had to sort out a few trying things with him as he would break badly on a race day and give away all of his chances.

“We were very high on him in the three-year-old season but we just could not get him to where we wanted him, as he had all these little nagging things.

“I thought that he would have won much easier on last, much as how he did today, but coming off a mile he got a bit tired which allowed Sir John to get close enough to win. Today he [ Bern Notice] was fitter but drew the number one post again, which I was not happy about. Jockey Tevin Foster got him out well and did a good job.

“What I liked was when Bern Notice got to the top of the straight and Tevin asked him for an effort. He ran away from his rivals without much fuss.

“Let us hope that he stays fit and sound and that we can get a few good runs from him,” Nunes said.

Bern Notice was followed home by Iannai Links (Phillip Parchment) and Sweet Majesty (Christopher Mamdeen).

The winning time produced by Bern Notice was 1:33.3 with fractions of 24.0 x 47.2 x 1:13.0.