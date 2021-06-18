Simba The Lion roars in for first win

Simba The Lion roars in for first winFriday, June 18, 2021
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
Simba The Lion ran out an easy 8 1/4 length winner in a native-bred three-year-old Maiden Condition race, going 1200 metres to remove the maiden tag at Caymanas Park on Saturday, June 12.
The chestnut colt by Lion Tamer- Whisper, conditioned by trainer Patrick Lynch and ridden for the second time by jockey Robert Halledeen, left no stones unturned to compensate for his debut loss.
Installed as the 3/5 favourite in the field of 10, Halledeen broke Simba The Lion away from the gates at a fast clip and was never headed, posting a winning time of 1:15.3 seconds for the distance with accompanying splits of 23.0, 46.2. Turnonthelight (Anthony Thomas) chased relentlessly, finishing second as an 11/1 chance. Another Champion, a first-timer at 7/2 with top-claiming apprentice rider Oshane Nugent in the saddle, was third.
Jockey Halledeen was pleased with his mount's performance.
“I was a mere passenger. Mr Lynch does not like to force his horses, especially his juvenile runners, he likes to give them enough time to develop as he is not one to rush them into racing before they are quite ready. The first time Simba The Lion ran, he finished second.
“On this his second outing, he ran impressively. He is a small colt who has the ability, with room for improvement. He now moves into non-winners of two, and we will see how he performs. But he is a nice horse with the quality to go on to better things. For this race, he was well prepared. Kudos to the trainer and much thanks to the owner for the ride. He felt really good during the race and all credit must go to Mr Lynch for his industry and care,” Halledeen said.
