Good run, 'Sir'

In another superb printing display, Sir Alton ran the legs off rivals to win the $1-million, top-rated Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs (1,000m) straight at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The four-year-old American-bred dark bay colt, trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, came home by 4 ¼ lengths in a good time of 58.2 for the distance.

This was Sir Alton's first race since December of last year.

“This is a good horse. We took our time with Sir Alton and today (Monday) he paid back our patience with a good display, as throughout the race he was never troubled, and when asked to accelerate by the jockey he did so with ease.

“ Sir Alton is now in the Open Allowance grade and, along with the connections, we will determine when and where he races next. It was a pleasing effort, and for that we at the stables are all thankful and happy,” trainer DaCosta said in a post-race interview with this publication.

When the starter, Michael Simms, pressed the button to signal the start of this event Sir Alton was always in a good position. Sir Alton disputed the lead with the speedy Mr Universe (Youville Pinnock) and Rojorn Di Pilot (Omar Walker) for most of the way.

When the horses crossed over on to the racetrack proper, Sir Alton, who started at odds of 4-5 kicked clear and went on to win without any danger of losing.

Rojorn Di Pilot held on for second money ahead of the fast-finishing Sparkle Diamond, the mount of Dane Nelson, who also started at odds of 4-5.

This was the second time that Sir Alton was successful while travelling down the straight course.

The anticipated first appearance of the bred in utero Big Jule saw a workmanlike, yet green performance by the three-year-old bay colt trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Omar Walker. Big Jule had to did deep into his reserves to beat Balatelli (Bebeto Harvey) and once he did that started to pull away from rivals. It was an encouraging run by the first-timer.

Youville Pinnock was the pick of the riders with two winners on the eight-race programme. He won aboard Top Gear in the fourth race for trainer Errol Waugh and Special Counsel in the seventh event for breeder/owner/trainer Carl Anderson.

No trainer had more than one winner on the day.

Racing continues on Friday, April 23, 2021 and on Saturday, April 24.

The Overnight programme for the Friday (April 23) race day will be made available later today, and for the Saturday's card tomorrow afternoon.