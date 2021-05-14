Sir John a winner after nine starts

AFTER nine career starts and having been off the board only once, Sir John , trained by Jason DaCosta, ticked off his first win when he was successful in a native-bred, three-year-old, maiden condition race over one mile (1,600m) on Saturday, May 8 at Caymanas Park.

Owned by Elizabeth DaCosta and Jeffrey Mordecai, Sir John showed his staying quality as he defeated rivals by 1½ lengths going away.

The final time of 1:43.2 was not that impressive but the way in which Sir John won his maiden race augurs well for future engagements.

With Anthony Thomas in the saddle Sir John settled in third place, leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong point behind Bigmanbiden (Roger Hewitt) and Rising Saint (Christopher Mamdeen).

The order down the backstretch remained the same until leaving the half mile, when Sir John went in chase of Rising Saint who took over proceedings at that point.

Coming into the lane, Sir John joined Rising Saint for a brief battle before powering away for the victory. Rising Saint held his gallop well for second place as Positive ID (Dick Cardenas) finished third.

Sir John is a bay colt by Natural Selection out of the Storm Craft mare Luscious.