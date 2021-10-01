Slammer to open the door in two-year-old offering

Seven two year olds will face the starter as the youngsters venture over their longest trip to date this season – 5 ½ furlongs.

Below is a closer look at the seven runners.

1. HIDDEN VALLEY: (2 ch f by Soul Warrior – Little Thunder) – Raced for the first time seven days ago and showed nothing of consequence. The same is expected in this contest.

2. PRINCESS ALANI: (2 b f by Bern Identity – Gentle Officer) – This is the third time out for Princess Alani who finished second behind Silent Mission in her second run. Will be competitive and must not be taken lightly.

3. SUNSET SILHOUTTE: (2 b f by Northern Giant – Ahwhofah) – Despite being a half-sister to She's A Maneater did not excite on debut 21 days ago nor has Sunset Silhoutte done anything noteworthy since in the mornings. She is still finding herself and therefore needs more time.

4. TEKAPUNT: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) – The most raced in this field, Tekapunt was a close second behind stablemate Deezi three weeks ago. He should earn again.

5. SLAMMER: (2 b c by Savoy Stomp – Fedora) – Nicely built colt who is making his debut. Last galloped on Tuesday morning clocking 48.2 for four furlongs. Slammer, nine days before the Tuesday gallop, recorded a time of 1:01.2 for five furlongs round. Railbirds are impressed with this bay colt and are expecting a win first time out.

6. PHOENIX RISEN: (2 ch c by Traditional - Impetus) – This is Phoenix Risen's third outing filling the third slot on two occasions. That earning tend should continue tomorrow.

7. EDDIETWENTYNINE: (2 ch c by Northern Giant – Goldstardancer) – First-timer who is going to benefit from the experience.