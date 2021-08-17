Slowly but surely Elitist reaches the Overnight Allowance level

ELITIST , a four-year-old roan filly from a reputable stock of racers, showed a more positive side of her racing ability by moving up to Overnight Allowance company from the non-winners of four fold with a fine turn of foot from in front at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 14.

Bred at Y.S. (1955) Ltd), owned by Elizabeth DaCosta and trained by Jason DaCosta, the front-running grey/roan filly by Northern Giant/Khadiliah completed her third win of the season of racing by winning a Restricted Allowance III/IV race for native-bred four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of four) going 1200 metres for a total purse of $750,000.

Elitist, propelled to victory by her regular rider Anthony Thomas, won the event as an 11/1 chance by 1 1/4 lengths in the competitive field of 10, posting a time of 1:14.0 seconds with supporting fractions of 23.1, 47.2 seconds. Former stablemate Cold Pursuit, who was ridden by jockey Daniel Satchell, stablemate Silent Seeker ridden by jockey Dick Cardenas, and Helicopter with jockey Chalrick Budhai up completed the frame in the written order.

Though a protracted career Elitist has competed in 44 races, and in the process has achieved four wins propped up by five second-place finishes and 11 third-place slots, with lifetime earnings amounting to a tidy $3, 721, 250.

“She was showing a bit of improvement and that was a very good sign, but she will have to work much harder as life in Overnight will be much more competitive than where it is at present.”

“I am pleased with the performance. She just came to the class and that tells me, with the performance, that she is still improving. Elitist is now in Overnight Allowance and will show whether or not she can compete successfully at this level or go on to claiming. But she is still improving and seems to be on top of her game, and [we] will see where she goes from here,” trainer DaCosta said.

Elitist looked the part and was in immaculate condition entering the racetrack proper. Trainer DaCosta was asked further in the after-race interview what else he expects other than winning races, and he responded: “Horse racing is essentially a sport and entertaining racegoers is at the heart of the game [so] that when I put my horses in their respective races, performances and appearance is a key factor in presentation.”

Thomas pushed Elitist to the lead from the number one starting stall and the filly although pressed throughout galloped resolutely to notch the win.