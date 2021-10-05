Smooth transition

She's A Wonder again confirmed her class when she raced against older horses for the first occasion outside of the much softer three-year-old cohort and did so with a tough but compelling victory going six furlongs (1,200 metres) on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Caymanas Park.

THE RACE

From the time the gates open in what was the I'msatisfied Trophy, a speed duel was concocted on the front end by God of Love (Romario Spencer) and Make Up Artist (Anthony Thomas).

While the speedsters ( God of Love and Make Up Artist) were blazing at 22.3 seconds for the first two furlongs, jockey Dane Dawkins on the Ian Parsard-trained She's A Wonder sat in the catbird's seat, just waiting to make their move.

God of Love and Make Up Artist were still at it when the turn for home was made but now S he's A Wonder was much closer.

In a flash, S he's A Wonder went by and galloped like the champion she is to win by 1 ¼ lengths over stablemate Rojorn Di Pilot (Omar Walker), with Duke (Dick Cardenas) running on for third place.

The winning time was 1:12.0 with splits of 22.3 x 46.1.

For the record, this victory is the seventh from 13 career starts for She's A Wonder whose earnings have now gone over $10 million.

In 2021, She's A Wonder has raced six times and has been victorious on five occasions. Her only loss this year came in the 10-furlong (2000 metres) Jamaica St Leger, when she finished third behind Calculus and Further and Beyond.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“The race, I thought, was set up very well for her from the off. As God of Love went with Make Up Artist and that allowed her ( She's A Wonder) to relax for the first two, two and a half furlongs and, when she was asked for an effort, she responded very well. So, I am very pleased with the performance. She's A Wonder worked very well in her preparation and I was confident that once she broke well, she would have had an outstanding chance and she did break well and that was pretty much it for her.

“I am also pleased with Rojorn Di Pilot, Omar Walker up, he represented himself very well today with top weight of 57.0 kg, and if he did not get the stop at the furlong post, it is left to be seen if he would have won or made the racing much closer. All in all, it was a good day at the office for the stables.”

THE POSITIVES

It is always refreshing to see the talented three-year-olds transition to the higher grades . She's A Wonder, winner of the 1000 Guineas and the Jamaica Oaks, becomes the first of this year's lot to do so successfully at the grade of Open Allowance. We wait anxiously for the likes of Derby winner Calculus, 2000 Guineas hero Miniature Man, and others, including Billy Whizz, Secret Identity, and Nuclear Noon to make that progression.

This publication was particularly pleased to witness on Monday, September 27 two-year-old champion of 2020 Further and Beyond defeating older horses in a smashing performance in Overnight company and with a fast-final time attached to that effort.

Local racing needs as many three year-olds and others like She's A Wonder to advance from restricted company to swell the ranks in the top classes (Open Allowance and Graded Stakes) for racing to thrive and prosper.