Snaps from the first Winston Griffiths OD Classic

Steven Hanna (right), representing the owner of Santorini, Balkrishen Sagan-Maraj, receives the Winston Griffiths OD Classic Trophy from the man himself, Winston Griffiths. At left is Mario Griffiths, Winston's son.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes (left) shares camera time with Winston Griffiths (centre) and Winston's son, Mario.

CHATTING WITH THE “BIG MAN': Jockey Linton Steadman sharing thoughts with the “BIG Man” himself, Winston Griffiths. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Jockey Linton Steadman shares the winning moment with his mother, Paulette.

Winner of the Winston Griffiths OD Classic, jockey Linton Steadman, heads to be weighed in.