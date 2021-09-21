Solid Approach primed to win

With no trophy race on offer, the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event going six furlongs (1,200m) will substitute as the feature race at the park tomorrow.

A field of 12 runners will contest this call, with more than half the runners in with a chance, thereby setting up what is expected to be a competitive race.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1) ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Another Bullet is slowly getting his act together with two second-placed finishes from seven starts this season. Has been freshened with another competitive effort on the cards.

2) STRANGER DANGER (USA): (5 dkb g by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Former top-class campaigner who is without a win in nearly two years. Stranger Danger finished 6 ¾ lengths in eighth place over the straight on September 11. Should be fitter from that run, and now stepping down, Stranger Danger is expected to run his best race in many moons without winning.

3) ELITIST: (4 gr/rn f by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Needs time to know this grouping.

4) DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Finished second behind Victory Turn over five furlongs round on August 25. Drummer Boy is going to relish the extra furlong and could be bang in contention.

5) MAKE UP ARTIST: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Lipstick Lily) – Finished in seventh place by 16 ¼ lengths behind Sentient over 7 ½ furlongs on August 14 in her first run at this level. Make Up Artist has been working well for her second attempt in Overnight and with the distance reduced can resume winning ways.

6) LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb h by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – A winner in Overnight on September 4 at five-furlong straight. Now going around the round course Loose Ball will have come even better to repeat.

7) RAS EMANUEL: (9 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Ageing but still has some steam left in the engine. Ras Emanuel, based on back class, could run these close.

8) GO DEH GIRL (USA): (3 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Ran well on her first attempt at this level when finishing fourth by four lengths behind Victory Turn and Drummer Boy. Although Drummer Boy is present again, Go Deh Girl is not without hope.

9) SOLID APPROACH (USA): (4 ch f by Cajun Breeze – Puz'ler) – On paper, looks the likely favourite. Solid Approach has raced against tougher opposition before and has done well. Now coming off a break of 46 days plus working well, Solid Approach has every chance of winning.

10) UNIVERSAL BOSS: (5 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Steps up after winning in high claiming over seven furlongs (1,400m), yet Universal Boss should find a few in his way.

11) ATLANTIC BLUE: (6 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Luvable) – Has no chance of winning.

12) ONE DON (USA): (3 ch c by Chitu – S hezacrazygirl) – Is going to be left behind.