Solidly approaching the task

Solid Approach picked her way judiciously off the pace, then caught and beat the down-in-grade and fleet of foot, 7/5 favourite Patriarch to win a three-year-old and Overnight Allowance call on Sunday, March 14 going six furlongs (1,200 metres).

Masterfully ridden by the six-time champion jockey Omar Walker, the 9/5 second-favourite won the event by two lengths in a time of 1:13.0 seconds, from engaging fractions of 22.3,45.3. Patriarch was ridden by Dane Nelson.

Solid Approach, an imported four-year-old chestnut filly by Cajun Breeze/ Puzzler and trained by Robert Pearson was posting her third-consecutive victory.

“Before the Overnight and after our workouts, we were pretty confident, but after we saw the Overnight and saw that Patriarch was in the race we were a little bit worried, because he is getting fit and was coming down in class, so I knew that we had to beat him to win as I thought the distance and the weight were against him, and for those factors, we knew we had a definite chance of winning.

“ Solid Approach is a small filly and we have to space out her races in such a way as to allow her the time to regain her weight in about five to six weeks to get the best out of her as she loses weight after each race,” Pearson shared with this publication.

As to her performing in the higher grades, Pearson said: “I am more than hopeful as I am aware that she [ Solid Approach] has the talent and quality to go and perform well at the higher level, and with that in mind, we will continue to patiently work with her.”