Solidly approaching the task

Solidly approaching the taskFriday, March 19, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Solid Approach picked her way judiciously off the pace, then caught and beat the down-in-grade and fleet of foot, 7/5 favourite Patriarch to win a three-year-old and Overnight Allowance call on Sunday, March 14 going six furlongs (1,200 metres).
Masterfully ridden by the six-time champion jockey Omar Walker, the 9/5 second-favourite won the event by two lengths in a time of 1:13.0 seconds, from engaging fractions of 22.3,45.3. Patriarch was ridden by Dane Nelson.
Solid Approach, an imported four-year-old chestnut filly by Cajun Breeze/ Puzzler and trained by Robert Pearson was posting her third-consecutive victory.
“Before the Overnight and after our workouts, we were pretty confident, but after we saw the Overnight and saw that Patriarch was in the race we were a little bit worried, because he is getting fit and was coming down in class, so I knew that we had to beat him to win as I thought the distance and the weight were against him, and for those factors, we knew we had a definite chance of winning.
“ Solid Approach is a small filly and we have to space out her races in such a way as to allow her the time to regain her weight in about five to six weeks to get the best out of her as she loses weight after each race,” Pearson shared with this publication.
As to her performing in the higher grades, Pearson said: “I am more than hopeful as I am aware that she [ Solid Approach] has the talent and quality to go and perform well at the higher level, and with that in mind, we will continue to patiently work with her.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy