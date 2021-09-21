Speechless finds her voice after long wait

After more than nearly two years in the wilderness, Speechlessreturned to the winners' enclosure by a short head.

That win came in a Restricted Allowance IV call among four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) over six furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 18.

Prepared for racing by Gary Crawford and ridden to victory by Javaniel Patterson, Speechless skipped through the 16-horse field as a 3/1 chance from an outside draw to just get home against the 8/1 shot Lava Boy (Tevin Foster) in a driving finish. Completing the frame were Chitu Prince, the mount of Linton Steadman, in third and Kay Boy with Aaron Chatrie up.

The winning time for the event was 1:14.2 seconds, built on fractions of 23.0, 47.0 seconds.

“It was a nice win for her that was long overdue. Speechless was injured and is now coming back to herself. It was about two years now that she got injured at the gates. We kept her out for a year, brought her back, and ping pong with her.

“We put her down for another year and brought her back and ping pong, ping pong with her again, and finally got her on top of her game now. And I am quite pleased with this win, but I still must continue to work with her diligently as one swallow does make summer,” Crawford said.