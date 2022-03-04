Speed at its fiercest

The staging of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) 5th Anniversary Trophy is in the offing with older horse champion sprinter Father Patrick headlining a small field of hot-stepping seven runners on tomorrow's programme at Caymanas Park.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event will be run over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) for a total purse of $1.5 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner based on the order of the draw.

1. LABAN: (5 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Returns from a rest period of 68 days and immediately faces the top sprinters in the land. Laban has been holding his own in this grade but he is not up for a winning effort.

2. FATHER PATRICK: (6 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Voted as the best sprinter among the older horses in 2021, Father Patrick now aged six, as to be expected, is allowing weight all round in this trophy race. Father Patrick opened the 2022 racing season with a second-place finish behind Eagle One in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on February 5. Then he walked out of his starting barrier, and was not able to recover. Tomorrow Father Patrick faces Eagle One again with little difference in the handicaps, but for the former to get back to winning ways, getting off to a good start is essential. If all goes well at the start, Father Patrick with his ability to lead or to come from off the pace will be difficult to beat.

3. EAGLE ONE ( USA): (5 b g by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Eagle One is the leading earner thus far in 2022, with two wins to his credit. Eagle One is a tough character, who will have to get even tougher to win this one.

4. DUKE: (6 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady M cBeth) – Duke was expected to do better in the Chris Armond Sprint on December 27 of last year over this distance. Then Duke finished in fourth place behind winner Father Patrick. Duke ran an improved race next when finishing fourth behind Eagle One and Father Patrick in the recent Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy. Although again facing both Eagle One and Father Patrick, and with much speed present, the race could easily collapse into the lap of Duke.

5. SECRET IDENTITY: (4 b c by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – This talented filly has done extremely well to reach this level. While Secret Identity is of significant worth, she cannot any votes against this bunch, especially in her first go in this class. 6. PATRIARCH: (7 b h by Casual Trick - Electrifying) – Patriarch is in the best form of his career, and is, without doubt, the fastest horse in the land, especially over the first three furlongs. Patriarch is seeking his fourth win in succession, and recently (Jan 15) demonstrated his well-being, when winning over six furlongs. This seven-year-old is going to lead and will have to be caught with 5 ½ furlongs well within his reach.

7. GOD OF LOVE: (b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Has finished in second place in his last three runs. With his recent conqueror and stablemate Patriarch again present, God of Love is still going to be competitive. With a slight pull in the weights, God of Love commands respect.