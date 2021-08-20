Speedster Victory Turn given the nod in Monday's Overnight sprint

Ten runners tackle each other in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The Supreme Racing Guide, below, takes a close look at each runner and their chances of winning this event which carries a total purse of $1 million.

1. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b g by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Talented gelding who has been slowly finding his footing at this level. Money Monster might find this trip too short for him but based on his ability will not be disgraced. Note apprentice Jawani Forbes, who is coming off a two-year suspension, will ride Money Monster.

2. LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Clocked a fast 58.1 out of the straight on August 9 when winning a high claiming ($1m-$800,000) event. Loose Ball can hold his own the round course but against these, repeating is going to be difficult.

3. GO DEH GIRL (USA): (3 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Returned to winning ways on August 7 when defeating stablemates Hoist The Mast, Acero and Glock by 1 ½ lengths over the straight in a time of 58.0. Go Deh Girl is still comfortable here and could make it two wins in a row in her first Overnight attempt. Noticeably, with jockey Dane Nelson not available, the connections have called on the services of Anthony Thomas.

4. HEIROFFIRE: (5 b m by Storm Craft – Thisgirlisonfire) – Has no chance of winning.

5. NEVADA: (5 b f by Adore The Gold – Winning Spirit) – Has not raced in 77 days and is going to need time against these.

6. STRANGER DANGER (USA): (5 dkb g by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Not the horse he once was a couple of years ago. Based on current form, Stranger Danger is still not ready for a competitive effort.

7. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Ran a brave race last week when finishing 4 ½ lengths second to Sentient at this level over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m). Roy Rogers should not find this distance too sharp and can put in a good effort especially as he likes to operate from in front.

8. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h By Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Shows up every now and then with some interesting runs. Out of the frame on the last two efforts, Drummer Boy is expected to run well and may even earn.

9. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – Has pace and is going to be the leader and may make it a post to post affair. Victory Turn for sure must be caught.

10. ELITIST: (4 gr/rn f by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Did very well but took her own sweet time to reach this level. Elitist made one move to win a Restricted Allowance 111/1V event over 6 furlongs (1,200m) on August 14, winning by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:14.0. Winning the first time of asking at this level, is not possible for Elitist.