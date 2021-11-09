Sprinting in Port Royal

After a further process of entry taking and withdrawals last Saturday (November 6), the possible runners to take part in the $2.5-million, six-furlong Port Royal Sprint on Saturday next (November 13, 2021) at Caymanas Park is becoming clearer.

The Port Royal Sprint is one of three new races that will be on offer on Jamaica Day, along with the Jamaica Cup (Grade 1 – 9 ½ furlongs) and the St Elizabeth Distaff (Grade 3 – one mile).

Topping the list of the 13 provisionally entered for the Port Royal is the exciting and talented three-year-old filly She's A Wonder, trained by Ian Parsard.

The other 12 horses listed as possible final starters are Billy Whizz, Duke, Eagle One, Father Patrick, Lure of Lucy, Nuclear Noon, Rojorn Di Pilot, One Don, Makeup Artist, Victory Turn, Legality, and Supreme Soul.

Word out is that She's A Wonder will be ridden by co-champion and current leading jockey Anthony Thomas, which would be a change from the norm as Thomas rarely rides for Parsard.

The Supreme Racing Guide understands that Reyan Lewis, who was aboard She's A Wonder when the filly was successful in the 1000 Guineas and the Jamaica Oaks, has been inactive in recent times, plus, the likely replacement from the Parsard camp is usually Dane Dawkins. Dawkins, this publication has been told, was injured recently at morning exercise, hence the call for Thomas to ride.

Parsard holds a strong hand in this race, as apart from She's A Wonder he has Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot. There is further indication that Dick Cardenas will ride Father Patrick with Omar Walker mounting up on the much-improved Rojorn Di Pilot.

Duke, trained by Gary Subratie, is sure to enter a starting stall in the Port Royal with Robert Halledeen doing the riding honours. One Don, another from the Subratie barn will probably make it to Port Royal as well, while it is not known at this time in which of the races, if any, former Triple Crown champion Supreme Soul will be entered.

Current leading trainer by a drizzle, Jason DaCosta, has Eagle One, Lure of Lucy, Billy Whizz, and Makeup Artist provisionally entered. Of this lot of four potential starters it is expected that Lure of Lucy will go in the St Elizabeth Distaff, so too Makeup Artist, while Billy Whizz looks certain to be one of 12 starts in the $6-million Jamaica Cup, leaving Eagle One as the only DaCosta runner in this contest. Eagle One is also entered, provisionally, in the Jamaica Cup.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes has Nuclear Noon and Legality provisionally entered in the Port Royal. Nuclear Noon has raced on the last two race days — October 31 and November 6 — and while he is fit as hands can make him, it is highly unlikely that Nunes will start this advancing colt in the Port Royal.

Given all these factors, the possible line-up in the Port Royal Sprint, not in any particular order is as follows: She's A Wonder, Duke, Eagle One, Father Patrick, Rojorn Di Pilot, One Don, Victory Turn, and Legality.

The final composition of the Port Royal Sprint will be known later today when final nominations are accepted in the Racing Office of the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, at Caymanas Park. The draw for post positions and the jockeys assigned will be announced as well.

Pre-race odds indicate She's A Wonder at even money (1-1), Duke at 2-1, Father Patrick at 5-2, Rojorn Di Pilot at 4-1, Victory Turn at 8-1, bar 15-1 for the rest.