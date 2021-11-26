Stablemate duel

THE Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series of races continues tomorrow (November 27) with the running of the $3.6-million Pick 3 “Super Challenge” Trophy, the second-leg of three in the series.

Winner of the first leg – the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy – Slammer headlines the field of 9 runners going 7 furlongs.

The race gets interesting with the entry of two recent winners, Power and Brinks, plus there is Slammer's stablemate Perfect Brew firmly in the mix.

Below is the analysis of the runners in the Pick 3.

1. GOLDEN WATTLE: (2 ch f by Lion Tamer – Golden Glory) – Showed up for a long while in the 6-furlong Cash Pot but was swamped by the colts in the final furlong. Golden Wattle is better off in the handicaps, but not by much when compared with Slammer. VERDICT: Can hit the board but the one draw might hinder, especially in the early part of the race. 45-1

2. SLAMMER: (2 b c by Savoy Stomp – Fedora) – Slammer won the Cash Pot (six furlongs) in convincing fashion as a maiden, beating winners in the process after a poor exit from his starting stall. Shows definite signs he will relish the extra furlong of the Pick 3. Slammer enters this contest well prepared, looking in top shape in the mornings. VERDICT: Slammer will probably sit off the pace and then come at them in the lane. A tough campaigner in the making and one who is on the cusp of winning two in a row in the Supreme Ventures series. 3-1

3. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Finished seventh in the Cash Pot Trophy over 6 furlongs on October 30. VERDICT: Back against the same opposition it is difficult to see Fly Messenger Fly being unsaddled in the winners' enclosure. 25-1

4. DEEZI: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Buyabook) – Well-bred colt who was a winner on September 11. Deezi did not race in the Cash Pot (six furlongs) and re-enters competitive racing after a break of 77 days. VERDICT: Has an outsider's chance of winning tomorrow but will earn for his connections. 16-1

5. PERFECT BREW: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Moonlight Brew) – Ran an outstanding race when finishing second to stablemate Slammer in the Cash Pot. Perfect Brew faces his stablemate again but has sufficient ability to turn the tables on Slammer. VERDICT: The jockey on Perfect Brew has to ensure he is in a striking position entering the straight. Seven furlongs is the ideal trip for Perfect Brew. 5-2

6. PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR: (2 b f by Buzz Nightmare – Khalessi's Revenge) – Was expected to lead home rivals in the recent Cash Pot over 6 furlongs after making an impressive debut over 3 furlongs. On Cash Pot day Prncssshootingstar did not look herself, plus moving up from three furlongs to six might have been a hindrance. Now with that effort under her girth Prncsshootingstar is poised to produce an improved performance. VERDICT: Prncsshootingstar might find seven furlongs taxing, but let us wait and see. 6-1

7. TEKAPUNT: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) VERDICT: Finished a creditable fifth in the recent Cash Pot Trophy run. Now with the trip a furlong longer, Tekapunt can go home earning again. 14-1

8. POWER: (2 ch c by Bal a Bali – Swift Fox) – Was a comfortable winner of the Jamboree Sprint at 6 furlongs. Power won by 5 lengths in a time of 1:14.0, which for juveniles is a noteworthy effort. VERDICT: This imported in utero colt faces his toughest task after two competitive races and it is left to be seen how he performs. 3-1

9. BRINKS: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Indian Bluff) – Made a winning start to his career on November 6. Brinks won by 8 1/2 lengths easing down at the wire in a time of 1:07.3 seconds over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). VERDICT: Although not beating much, Brinks looked quite accomplished and his final time is an indication that he is above the ordinary. Note Brinks races with first-time Lasix. 7-5