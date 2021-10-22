Still winless Detroit Lions take on JustBet-favoured Los Angeles Rams in NFL week 6

With a 23-20 scoreline last Sunday, October 17, the Jacksonville Jaguars registered their first win of the 2021/2022 National Football League (NFL) season at the expense of the Miami Dolphins and now they both have a 1-5 record, along with the Houston Texans and the New York Giants. The Dolphins won by a single point in week 1 over the New England Patriots and have failed in their bid to win another game.

But, worse than those, are the Detroit Lions, which are yet to taste victory this season, and they face the JustBet-favoured Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a high level of tension and drama in the air. The Lions and Rams 'exchanged' quarterbacks at the end of last season with Jared Goff being blindsided with a move to Detroit, while Matthew Stafford's request for a trade found him taking Goff's place in Los Angeles.

Nearly nine months after the trade, Goff returns to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to face his former coach, Sean McVay and the crowd that cheered him for five seasons, winning two division titles and a National Football Conference (NFC) championship along the way, as well as making a Super Bowl appearance. It has not been confirmed if there is bad blood between Goff and McVay, but the rumour about their toxic separation is enough to add intrigue to the contest.

Stafford spent 13 seasons with the Lions, but his impact with the Rams over the first six weeks has been nothing short of impressive. He has thrown for 16 touchdowns, which is tied for third in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady. The 16 touchdowns are the most by any quarterback through his first six games with a team in NFL history, and with the likes of Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, and Robert Woods to throw to, this comes as little surprise.

Stafford's last season with the Lions saw him throw for 4,084 yards, while adding 26 touchdowns, and his best season (2011) saw 5,038 yards with 41 touchdowns. He is on pace to at least go better than last year and there should be little to contain him when 'old friends' come visiting this weekend.

While the Lions are roaring, last season's beaten finalists are in a spot of bother. The regular season is only one-third way through but, if the play-offs started today, the Kansas City Chiefs would not make the postseason. The Chiefs are 3-3 entering this weekend, where they will face the might of the Tennessee Titans which dispatched the stampeding Buffalo Bills last Monday night.

In their current form, the Titans should power over the Chiefs, but JustBet is offering the visitors as favourites due to their potential to explode at any point in time. Kansas City pulled away from the Washington Football Team with a 21-0 second half en route to a 31-13 week 6 victory with QB Patrick Mahomes completing 32-of-47 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns but, most importantly, their defence gave up just 97 rushing yards and 182 passing yards. They will need to put in a similar performance against Tennessee which bettered a talented Buffalo team on Monday Night Football as a JustBet six-point road underdog.

This will be a rematch of the 2020 American Football Conference (AFC) Championship game when the Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 as the JustBethome favorites on the way to a Super Bowl title. Mahomes had 294 passing yards and three touchdowns, while the Kansas City defence contained powerhouse running back Derrick Henry to just 69 rushing yards. The Titans had previously upset the Chiefs in a 35-32 shoot-out earlier in the season, where Henry trampled the Chiefs' defence with 188 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Chiefs have made it a habit to trail very often this season, including the first half of their game last Sunday against Washington, but may find the going rough if the same happens this weekend. Henry started the season with a pedestrian 58 yards in a week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals but has since summoned his inner beast to register 182, 113, 157, 130, and 147 yards, respectively, in the subsequent games.

The ball carrier marked the fastest run of his career at 21.8 miles per hour in his 76-yard touchdown run last Monday against the Bills, making him the fastest running back this season – faster than Usain-challenger Tyreek Hill, who weighs 185 pounds as opposed to Henry at 247.

There have been two 99-yard touchdown runs in NFL history, Henry having one and Tony Dorsett having the other, with Henry also boasting another for 94 yards. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year is the only baller to have 2,000-yard rushing seasons in high school, college, and the NFL and, if the Chiefs fail to contain him, they will be looking at a long Sunday afternoon.

Super Bowl LVI Champion

Team Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.00

Buffalo Bills 7.00

Kansas City Chiefs 7.80

Los Angeles Rams 8.80

Arizona Cardinals 10.00

Baltimore Ravens 10.00

Green Bay Packers 11.00

Dallas Cowboys 13.00

Los Angeles Chargers 21.00

Cleveland Browns 22.00

*Only Top 10 odds shown (see website for full list)