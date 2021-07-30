STILL 'WONDERING'!

After giving due consideration to the Government's recently announced new curfew hours to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the promoting company of racing has decided to run the Jamaica Oak (fillies only) and the Jamaica Derby on the same day, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Originally these two races were planned a day apart.

With these two Classic races being run on the same race day, some owners and trainers have had to assess their charges and choose where to compete.

Heading this list is the winner of this year's first Classic, the one-mile 1000 Guineas, She's A Wonder, trained by Ian Parsard. She's A Wonder last raced against the colts and geldings in the Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs) finishing third after being forced to stay in her starting stall for over six minutes when other horses were given the luxury of leaving the gates.

Parsard and his team must now decide whether to run She's A Wonder in either the 12-furlong Derby or the 10-furlong Oaks.

It appears that the main factor in making the final decision by the Parsard team rests on the fortunes of their other three-year-old inmate, the bred in utero ( Tapizar – Blues In The Grass) bay colt Big Jule.

Big Jule has thus far had a sparing racing career. He has raced only three times and has won twice in impressive fashion, to get tongues at the Park wagging as a potential threat in the Derby. The bay colt was listed as a starter on July 17 but was declared as a late non-runner in the nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) event.

“As of now (Thursday, July 29), a decision has not been taken as to where She's A Wonder will run. Both races are Classics, both are once in a lifetime races with, of course, the Blue Riband Jamaica Derby the more prestigious of the two,” trainer Parsard told this publication.

As to where She's A Wonder would run, Parsard took his time before responding.

“I will break it down based on the current thinking of the team.

“Our final decision will be influenced by how Big Jule comes through his final two gallops. Most horses participating in the Derby or the Oaks including She's A Wonder have one final gallop or 'breeze' left to complete their preparation.

“Not so for Big Jule. His situation is different. Big Jule is inexperienced when compared with the rest plus he has some issues and particular care and attention has to be given when preparing him for a race,” the second-generation conditioner said.

Because of his particular circumstances Big Jule will be put through two more gallops and only after those two gallops a final decision will be made. Parsard then summed up in order the paces Big Julewill have to go through.

“ Big Jule will have two more gallops, that is the plan right now. If he comes out of the first with no problems then it is on to the second. After the second gallop, again, if he is ok, Big Jule will be a starter in the 101st Jamaica Derby,” Parsard shared with this publication.

Having laid out the plan for Big Jule, Parsard then turned his attention to She's A Wonder.

“A game, non-fussed filly, who is just a true pleasure to train. So, if Big Jule is fit and proper for the Derby then comes the difficult part of choosing a race for She's A Wonder. Again, no final decision has been made regarding She's A Wonder, but I would say, that it is 50-50 that if Big Jule runs in the Derby She's A Wonder will be starting in the Oaks. But if Big Jule is not around then more than likely She's A Wonder will go in the Derby,” Parsard ended.

Of note is that Big Jule worked on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The work was officially listed as follows: Big Jule cantered/strode — seven furlongs in 1:39.3.

Nomination day for the Derby and the Oaks is Wednesday, August 4, 2021.