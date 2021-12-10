Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited's (SVREL) '8 Days of Christmas' celebration at Caymanas Park continues this weekend with the third staging of the MBet Summit of Speed race days as announced at a press conference held at the track on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The Summit of Speed is a two-day (Saturday and Sunday) carnival of sprint races with distances from four furlongs (800m) to six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). The two-day carnival will offer six trophy races with increased purse money as well as there will be a mandatory payout on the Ketch-9.

Tomorrow (Saturday, December 11), the trophy races are:

1 - the War Zone Trophy – a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Stakes event over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) for a purse of $1.13 million;

2 - the Miracle Cure Trophy – a native-bred three-year-old non-winners of two event for fillies only over five-and-a-half furlongs for a purse of $1.1 million; the SunnySide Trophy – a maiden special weight event for native-bred two-year-old fillies over five furlongs (1000m) round for a purse of $900,000; and

3 - the Master Blaster Trophy – a four-year-old and upwards event over five furlongs straight for a purse of $800,000.

The two trophy races on Sunday, December 12 will be the Ahwhofah Sprint Trophy to be contested at the Overnight Allowance level for three-year-olds and upwards going six furlongs (1,200m) for a purse of $1.1 million; and the Starter's Trophy for native-bred two-year-old maidens over four furlongs.

The '8 Days of Christmas' celebration continues on December 18 with

1 - the Jamaica Racehorse Trainers' Association Race Day;

2 - December 19 with the Miss Ruth Trophy, a race for two-year-olds;

3- December 23 the Off Track Betting (OTB) Appreciation Race Day and the Pick-5 mandatory payout;

4 - December 26 with the Ian Levy Cup and the PlacePot 8 mandatory payout; and

5 - December 27 with the Chris Armond Sprint, the SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, and the Reggae-6 mandatory payout.

Racing Secretary Denzil Miller said that there will also be an increase in purses for the Caymanas Championship weekend of December 26 and 27.

The Ian Levy Cup will run for $4 million, while the Chris Armond Sprint will have a purse of $2.5 million. The purse total for the Caymanas Championship weekend is now $23 million, which also includes the Grade One $4-million Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes.

“We think that's a great close to a year of excellent racing at Caymanas Park. We look forward to seeing you this weekend at the park. If you can't be with us in person, be sure to follow the races via our live stream on caymanasracing.com or our mobile betting platform MBet,” Miller said.

Also speaking at the press conference, SVREL's General Manager Lorna Gooden said that, also on Saturday, punters can expect some changes to the place bet wager.

Gooden said that now any race with a minimum of four runners will offer a place wager.

“Seven or more runners, place is paid on first, second, and third. Four to six runners, place is paid out on first and second only. There will be an automatic refund on less than four runners and on scratch of selected runner.”