Sunday Overnight provides an opportunity for Ras Emanuel

Eight runners have been nominated to take part in Sunday's (February 20) feature race, the Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup — a three-year-old and upwards non-restricted Overnight Allowance contest going 5 ½ furlongs.

Below, the Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the runners and their chances of winning.

1. DUNROBIN: (9 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Has no form to recommend him at this time. Dunrobin has not tickled the eyes in a long while and at age nine might have seen better days, yet in this small field could go home with a small slice of the cake.

2. RAS EMANUEL: (10 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Based on current form, Ras Emanuel on paper looks the horse to beat. Ras Emanuel despite his 10 years has been in imperious form, especially in his last three outings. He finished third behind Go Deh Girl and Race Car over five furlongs straight seven days ago to give further evidence of his well-being. Ras Emanuel is equally effective on the round course and has a glorious opportunity of earning his 10th career victory.

3. GENERATIONAL: (5 ch c by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – In-form colt who was not disgraced when he raced in Overnight for the first occasion on January 30. Then Generational finished fourth behind Secret Identity going the same distance as tomorrow's race. Generational looks certain to hit the board.

4. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Returns from a break of 43 days following a second-place effort (6 ½ furlongs), a neck behind Eagle One. El Profesor, with the field holding no terrors, has a chance of regaining ground, and with the distance not an issue, this gelding cannot be left out of the winning reckoning.

5. LOOSE BALL: (5 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Loose Ball has shown nothing in his last two runs; thereby making it difficult to give him any support on Sunday.

6. SWEET N SMART (USA): (5 b m by Smarty Jones – Sweet Margi) – Sweet N Smart is finding his way in Overnight and that process continues.

7. ALEXA'S LODGE: (5 ch m by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) – This mare has not raced in 84 days but left us with good form in her two starts at this level in November of last year. Alexa's Lodge is suited by the distance but may need time to find her true self again.

8. VERSATILE VISION: (5 b m Fearless Vision – Chintaggoodaz) – Versatile Vision is going to be left behind.