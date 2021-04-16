Sunday Overnight to 'Sparkle'

With no trophy race listed on the eight-race card on Monday, April 19, the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event at five furlongs straight should attract most attention.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the nine runners entered.

1. ACTION RUN: (USA): (4 dkb/br c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Returning from a break of 135 days and may need the run to get fully ready plus drawn at one down the straight is not the best situation.

2. MR UNIVERSE: (6 ch h by Region of Merit – Raging Fury) – A known speedster who has been here and further before. Mr Universe's career has been rejuvenated and he has every chance of winning, especially with this lightweight and an in-form apprentice holding the reins.

3. SPARKLE DIAMOND: (USA): (4 ch c by Include – Myntz Connection) – Finished down the track in the Christopher Armond Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) behind Trevor's Choice on December 26, 2020. Two weeks before, Sparkle Diamond posted 1:04.4 for 5 ½ furlongs, showing that he is a talented runner. Sparkle Diamond has his fair share of injury problems but is a capable runner who can run these into the ground. Races for the first time under the care of champion trainer Anthony Nunes and with the figure 8 on.

4. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b c by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Finished fifth behind Patriarch in the Easter Sprint on April 8 over 5 ½ furlongs in his first run at this level. Money Monster faces a daunting task against foreigners Sparkle Diamond and Sir Alton.

5. SIR ALTON: (USA): (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Out for the first time this year since placing second behind Horse of the Year Nipster in a 7 ½ furlong event in November of 2020. Sir Alton is more suited to this sprint event, and based on his class and talent can win this.

6. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Cannot be recommended based on current form.

7. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Will be outsprinted.

8. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Finished in third place behind Patriarch in the recent Easter Sprint Cup. Laban is in a tough, spot but can go home earning.

9. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Uncle Vinnie is going to find rivals too hot to handle.