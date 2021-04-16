Sunday Overnight to 'Sparkle'Friday, April 16, 2021
|
BY RUDDY ALLEN
|
With no trophy race listed on the eight-race card on Monday, April 19, the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event at five furlongs straight should attract most attention.
The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the nine runners entered.
1. ACTION RUN: (USA): (4 dkb/br c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Returning from a break of 135 days and may need the run to get fully ready plus drawn at one down the straight is not the best situation.
2. MR UNIVERSE: (6 ch h by Region of Merit – Raging Fury) – A known speedster who has been here and further before. Mr Universe's career has been rejuvenated and he has every chance of winning, especially with this lightweight and an in-form apprentice holding the reins.
3. SPARKLE DIAMOND: (USA): (4 ch c by Include – Myntz Connection) – Finished down the track in the Christopher Armond Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) behind Trevor's Choice on December 26, 2020. Two weeks before, Sparkle Diamond posted 1:04.4 for 5 ½ furlongs, showing that he is a talented runner. Sparkle Diamond has his fair share of injury problems but is a capable runner who can run these into the ground. Races for the first time under the care of champion trainer Anthony Nunes and with the figure 8 on.
4. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b c by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Finished fifth behind Patriarch in the Easter Sprint on April 8 over 5 ½ furlongs in his first run at this level. Money Monster faces a daunting task against foreigners Sparkle Diamond and Sir Alton.
5. SIR ALTON: (USA): (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Out for the first time this year since placing second behind Horse of the Year Nipster in a 7 ½ furlong event in November of 2020. Sir Alton is more suited to this sprint event, and based on his class and talent can win this.
6. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Cannot be recommended based on current form.
7. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Will be outsprinted.
8. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Finished in third place behind Patriarch in the recent Easter Sprint Cup. Laban is in a tough, spot but can go home earning.
9. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Uncle Vinnie is going to find rivals too hot to handle.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy