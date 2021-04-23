Supreme Soul gets another chance in World Vet Day Trophy

World Vet Day will be honoured on the 10-race card tomorrow (April 24) at Caymanas Park with a trophy race.

This trophy event is for horses three year olds and upwards at the Overnight Allowance level and nine have been declared to face the starter going a mile or eight furlongs.

Noticeable, three of the horses entered are former Classic race winners. Supreme Soul won the Triple Crown series of races, King Arthur was last year's Derby winner with Marquesas being successful in the St Leger.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. SALAH: (5 ch c – Traditional – Anna) – At this level, Salah has no chance of winning plus in his last effort on March 14, he was injured at the starting gates and declared a non-starter. Salah is going to need this race to truly find himself.

2. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Was expected to do much better in his last three efforts but Supreme Soul kept on the disappointing track. Supreme Soul is still in a comfortable spot in this trophy race and given the real estate could score a long-overdue win. Races for the first time under the care of trainer Gary Subratie. Supreme Soul also races with the figure-8 taken off.

3. JAMAI RAJA: (8 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Jamai Raja is going to do his running from early in the race before giving way before they reach stretch to the more fancied runners. Jamai Raja has no real chance of winning.

4. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – A better performance was expected by Marquesas travelling seven furlongs on April 7 but he failed to fire, finishing down the track in seventh place. However, Marquesas ran a brave race when finishing second by three lengths to Hover Craft on March 21 over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Based on that run he still indicates that he has all the attributes to win this one but cannot be relied on. Marquesas, if he reports in the right frame of mind, can take home this trophy for his connections.

5. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Gift) – Won in a quick 57.0 seconds over the five-straight course on April 8, which was his first competitive effort in over four months. This winner of last year's Derby seems rejuvenated and has been showing his worth in the mornings at exercise. With that sprinting effort adding to his fitness and readiness, King Arthur can easily make two in a row. Jockey Anthony Thomas knows King Arthur well and the distance poses no problems for this four-year-old gelding.

6. PURPLE WAYNE: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Osda) - Easily won a three-year-old and upwards claimer ($750,000-$600,000) by 5 ½ lengths over tomorrow's trip on March 21, coming home in a time of 1:42.1. Don't be surprised if Purple Wayne hits the board but winner is another issue.

7. EXTRUDER: (5 ch h by Adore the Gold – Mama Blossom) – Extruder is taking his time to catch on to this level and while a winning run is not expected, he will not be disgraced.

8. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Based on current form, Uncle Frank is going to be hard-pressed to win this one.

9. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Shows up every now and then with a good effort. However, against these El Profesor cannot be considered as the winner but can possibly find the frame.