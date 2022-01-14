T Brady is on the move

T Brady , a four-year-old bay colt who failed to develop sufficiently into a three-year-old Classic contender to fulfill the expectations of owners The Success Farms, returned this season looking rejuvenated and more of what they had expected of him, winning his first time of asking.

T Brady's victory came in a Restricted Allowance event (non-winners of two races) at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, January 8.

Trained by Gary Subratie, T Brady, going 1,400 metres with Christopher Mamdeen in the saddle, won the event by 1 1/4 lengths at odds of 21/1. The bay colt by Silent Valour out of Burning Clearance was timed in 1:26. 1 seconds guided by split fractions of 24.1, 47.2, 1:11.4 seconds.

Classic Orb (Robert Halledeen), the 3/5 favourite, finished second with Ianzha Links, the Jamaica Oaks third-place finisher at odds of 8/1 under Jerome Innis.

Classical Orb was not the best away but was hustled up by Halledeen to take the lead but faded when T Brady showed up and although Classical Orb rallied in the last part of the race, that late rush was too little too late.

Trevor James representing the owners of T Brady, was present to witness the victory.

“I cannot reason why they would allow T Brady to go off at such long odds of 21-1, seeing that he beat Sweet Majesty, one of the two favourites in the race, when they last met, three races ago. I thought Christopher Mamdeen rode a good race. He got T Brady out early, settled him, and then made his move when they turned in for the homestretch run. It was a different ride from what he usually gets.

“Preparation by the trainer, grooms, and assistants, has paid off. I think that this promising colt is now starting to show his true potential, and from this stage, go on to demonstrate he can do well in the higher grades. He was our Classic horse of last year and is now starting to come into his own. He is improving at this stage, and we are expecting to see great things from him this year,” James said.