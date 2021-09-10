Take the vaccine or you will have no use at all — groom Wayne Malcolm

After doing extensive research about the novel coronavirus and the different types of vaccines on the market, long-standing groom Wayne Malcolm said that he didn't have to think twice about getting vaccinated.

Vaccines were made available for horsemen and the wider surroundings when a section of the 198-acre Caymanas Park property was transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site for three days, Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9.

“At first I was not interested in taking any vaccine whatsoever but after doing some research by myself about the different types of vaccines and I found out that it wasn't a problem to take the vaccines after all. It is a case where you have just to make up your mind and take the vaccine as, in the long run you will have no use at all if you are not vaccinated.

“It will be a case in the long run where, if you are to go the bank, you will not be able to enter it without you being vaccinated and it will be the same case as if you go the supermarket you will not get to enter it. As well as with your job, that will be a threat also, and so I encourage all to take the vaccine and done,” Malcolm, a long-time team member at the stables of Richard Azan said.

“For me, my boss [Richard Azan] at some point would say to me, 'Wayne you have to take the vaccine.' Without the vaccine it doesn't make any sense as time will come when you cannot lead your own horses to race. I did my research and I made up my mind to get it done and I came here and I got it done, and it was a great feeling. I was pleased in myself that I have done something right,” he continued.

Of the two types of vaccines present, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, Malcolm said that he took the former as he was more comfortable with that one.

“The thing is, when you take the vaccine it helps to fight off the virus if you even catch it. You not inna that stress and such pains and problem, it [vaccine] give you a little ease until you can overcome it, so it is a good thing to do.

“A lot of people won't do it [take the vaccine] but for me, I have to take it as I have my family and I have to take care of them. I did it to make sure that everyone around is more comfortable. I took the Pfizer vaccine as I feel more comfortable with that one,” he ended.