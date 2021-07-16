The 'Mast ' is hoisted again

The 'Mast ' is hoisted againFriday, July 16, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Hoist The Mast returned to winning ways when scoring in a Restricted Stakes event for imported three-year-old upwards (non-winners of three) at Caymanas Park on Monday, July 12.
Trained by the champion trainer Anthony Nunes for owner/breeder Raymond Cameron and masterminded by jockey Dick Cardenas, Hoist The Mast was one of the more promising fillies among her cohort of two-year-olds but came of the boil at three.
But, for her seventh start, the chestnut offspring of Blue Pepsi Lodge- Opulent looked a reformed individual winning the event in a smart time of 1:12.4 seconds aided by fractions of 23.0, 46.1 seconds in the field of six as the even money - second favourite. Her best time for the event as a two-year-old was 1:12.2 seconds.
Hoist the Mast's stablemate Go Deh Girl was declared a late non-starter for the event and when the gates opened she as expected went straight to the front and, truth be told, was never pestered throughout the contest. Stable companion Nuclear Noon (Shane Ellis) finished second with Awesome Choice (Jerome Innis) third.
Left pleasantly encouraged with the filly's turnaround in performance, Nunes said: “ Hoist The Mast ran back to herself in a good time of 1:12 and change, but she got a lonely lead then got brave from in front. But even so, I had expected her to run well for earlier in the season but she was struggling healthwise, and now I think that she is physically in a better place than say in the earlier months of February and March and we had expected a good run from her and we are left satisfied with the turnaround of form from her at the moment.”
