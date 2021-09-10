The 'Mission' begins

Silent Mission, a forward-looking two-year-old bay filly by Savoy Stomp - Lady Mandi by Shuffling Madness, with a punch declared her hand the second time of asking with an eye-opening four-length showing of victory riding the bend over 1000 metres round in a Maiden Special Weight contest for native-bred two-year-olds at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 4.

Ridden by Dick Cardenas and sent off as the 2/5 favourite, Silent Mission lived up to her nomenclature by showing no early dash. Notwithstanding, as competitiveness thickened, she was set to gather momentum. The far-striding juvenile after waited on came running on decisively to land the tactical gambit in a time of 1:01 seconds with accompanying fractions of 23.3, 47.3 seconds.

Seven ran with the early leader Princess Alani (Matthew Bennett) finishing second, Deezi an 8/5 chance and stablemate of the winner (Anthony Thomas), was third followed home fourth by another stablemate Tekapunt with jockey Phillip Parchment in the irons.

Silent Mission, conditioned by trainer Jason DaCosta for owner Busy Racing Stables, impressed with a fluent performance that left trainer her trainer optimistic.

“This was a workmanlike performance. Silent Mission looks as though she wants more ground to layout as she looks to be a horse with a lot of class and I think that she will show improvement substantially as the races get longer as five furlongs is a bit short for her.

“ Silent Mission has been training quite well for a while but does not have the explosive start as those quick sprinters. She however possesses class and got the job done in a workmanlike manner,” DaCosta observed.