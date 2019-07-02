The Analysis - The Awards for Saturday, June 29, 2019

In the opener, the huge United States-bred chestnut colt, Sparkle Diamond, who made his first appearance earlier this year on March 30, offered odds of 2/1, and after being prominent for 1,000 metres finished over 24 lengths behind Classic aspirant Sentient over 1,400 metres. Having worked spectacularly since, he justified his long odds-on favouritism with a machine-like performance, completing the 1,100 metres in a time of 1:05.3 and looks likely to enhance the competitiveness of top class in due course after winning by nine lengths.

The second event of the day had a shocking outcome with Holy Light's late effort prevailing by a head at 47/1 half-hour before Anaso, starting with a 5/1 market signal of its shortest odds in his last four races, sprinted alongside the far rails to deliver the third with a strong burst of finishing speed.

The much-anticipated debut of the Wayne DaCosta-trained full-sister to champion She's A Maneater, the nicely named to perpetuate the memory of the late Princess Diana, England's Rose, provided apprentice Abigail Able with her first career winner with a flawless 600-metre sprint in this year's opening event for juveniles prior to Princess Brianna's stubborn and successful sprint in the fifth.

Having made the frame in the Guineas and Oaks last year it was a welcome return to form by Free Marie, whose rivals had no answer for her strong stretch run to win the afternoon's sixth by over four lengths easing down.

Uncle Frank responded to an energetic ride from Phillip Parchment to beat stable companion Hover Craft in the seventh, while Fly First Class was presented in excellent condition to outsprint rivals in the eighth.

The valuable Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy confirmed Philip Feanny's God Of Love as a progressive sprinter with its fourth victory from eight starts, which was followed by Enuffisenuff's front-running gallop in closing a double for the great trainer at races nine and 10.

Thought to be invincible, favourite Supreme Soul's triumph in the 99th renewal of the Jamaica Derby has raised talking points in terms of questions as to his real classiness. In the lead from the off Supreme Soul was headed 800 metres out as he seemingly became bored with being unable to see any of his rivals. Sentient overtook him 800 metres out and led into the straight but was outstayed, and yielded two lengths to Supreme Soul at the finish, therefore, Triple Crown aspirations for the winner were left intact. The fact of the matter is that Supreme Soul is seemingly still a work in progress but a legitimate question as to whether or not he is merely the best one in an average year must be raised.

Adoring Lady was fortunate as main rival Forest Rose had to be switched twice and so was able to last home by three parts of a length in the 12th and closing event to cap off a pleasant Derby day experience for those who attended.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award goes to Lincoln Lungs whose patience and perseverance was rewarded with Free Marie overcoming sundry problems to win over a year after her maiden triumph. England's Rose's flawless debut takes the Best Winning Gallop Award and the Jockeyship Award to Shane Ellis who continues to demonstrate that although Supreme Soul is undoubtedly the best of his age-group the job is by no means easy.