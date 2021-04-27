The Anthony Thomas four of eight day

In the 1300-metre opener, trainer Anthony Dixon led in his first winner this year from his fourth start in fortunate circumstances. Having won the bid for Cryptocurrency, who was only off the bridle to repel a late challenge to win seven days earlier, half the $1-million claiming price immediately repaid. Ridden by the skilful Dane Dawkins, the dark bay mare, who won by over two lengths was not claimed, and therefore Dixon will retain ownership.

Up against seven rivals of inferior conformation, the good-bodied gelding Iannai Links won the 1500-metre second event by over eight lengths at a very short price. Ridden by joint champion Anthony Thomas and conditioned by Jason DaCosta, Iannai Links was the first of four and two winners on the day for jockey and trainer, respectively.

Speaking of inferior rivals, winner of the 1400-metre third Royal Aviator (Daniel Satchell) was fortunately in a similar vein and sped past the leaders in the final 150 metres to score by 4 ½ lengths for trainer Ryan Darby's eleventh 2021 visit to the winners' enclosure. In the 1100-metre fourth, another instance of a superior horse running against vastly inferior rivals was epitomised, with trainer Steven Todd's odds-on favourite Dee Danger outsprinting his field by over eight lengths for Thomas's second winner.

Don Almighty (Linton Steadman) trained by Junior Small, won the 1100-metre fifth race by three lengths. The five-year-old horse is a difficult one to train and was only starting for the 10th time.

Thomas secured his third when Sencity, a former inmate of Anthony Nunes, having its first run since taking orders from Gary Subratie, chalked up a nine-length runaway over the extended, circular 1800-metre course in the day's sixth event.

Reigning champion Nunes won yet another feature event in the seventh when fast-improving four-year-old progeny of Fearless Vision, the very game Oneofakind (Dane Nelson) held off a late challenge from 2020 Horse of the Year Nipster to land the 1600-metre The Viceroy Trophy. The colt has now won three of his last four races and appears more than capable of competing successfully for the big seasonal prizes ahead.

The eighth and closing 1000-metre straight event was won in a driving finish by Silent Seeker to give Thomas his fourth and confirm DaCosta's second on the day, with the four-year old filly scoring by a hard-fought head. Thomas, the most talented reinsman to emerge in the second decade of the 21st century, confirmed his natural affinity for the tenets of the requirement for success in this demanding game with his excellent temperament, judgement of pace, honesty, and the necessary acumen to sustain the appropriate relationship with owners, trainers, and fellow professionals.

While we continue to mourn the recent passing and miss the presence of former 18-time champion Wayne DaCosta, son Jason has managed a smooth transition which is seemingly keeping the owners he inherited satisfied.

The second-generation conditioner with today's double included has now saddled seven winners here up to April 23, in his own right. Currently, Jason still trains over 20 horses in the United States and has won 380 races since acquiring a licence in that jurisdiction in 2009.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Anthony Nunes for posting Oneofkind in improved enough fashion to win at the first time of asking in an Open Allowance (Graded Stakes) — and the colt undoubtedly delivered the Best Winning Gallop. Dane Nelson's enterprising approach to use the mid race momentum of Oneofakind to put rivals in trouble at the top of the home stretch is deserving of the Jockeyship Award.