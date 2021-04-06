The beginning for The Genesis

The beginning for The GenesisTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
The Genesis , a three-year-old filly by Here Comes Ben - Special Report), a chance ride for former champion jockey Trevor “Slicer” Simpson, prospered where others have failed to win in favourable conditions by logging Division II of the day's Association of Jamaica Farriers' Trophy closing feature at Caymanas Park on Tuesday, March 30.
The event was a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition contest at a distance of six furlongs (1,200 metres). Simpson had replaced Anthony Thomas in the saddle after the latter fell from his mount earlier on the 11-race programme.
Sent off as the 3/2 favourite in the field of 13, The Genesis released her maiden tag by a nose from the fast-closing 7/2 chance, Curlin's Kawartha, ridden by Robert Halledeen, with Rising Saint third and Irish Whisky completing the frame.
Although it was a narrow victory, it was one that was anticipated by trainer Steven Todd and it was also one which allowed him to win the quarterly championship in the category of trainers with 16-35 horses in their stables.
“It was a satisfying victor, but then again every victory is satisfying. Today (Tuesday, March 30) from her ( The Genesis) display, I thought that she was just better than her rivals as she just had to put it together and get it done.
“There is more work to be done to get her to improve beyond this stage, but she [ The Genesis] shows signs that she can be worked on and she will be able in time to deal with non-winners of two.
“From now on it is just a matter of taking it step by step from day to day and watch how she develops. She did what she had to do today and that was to win, which is good for now but as I said more work has to be done,” Todd said.
