The big older horses, three-year-olds vie for Jamaica Cup

Eleven horses will compete in the inaugural staging of the $6-million Jamaica Cup going the recently added distance of 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) at Caymanas Park tomorrow (November 13).

The best three year olds Further and Beyond, Calculus and Billy Whizz are joined by top older horses Crimson, King Arthur, and Oneofakind in what should be a classical showdown among not only among the equine talent but also the big stables in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

An analysis of the runners is published below.

1. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Crimson finished third 5 ¾ lengths behind Hover Craft on October 16 over nine furlongs and 25 yards. Crimson likes two turns and should turn the tables on Hover Craft especially with the handicaps in Crimson's favour. VERDICT: Crimson is not to be taken lightly and has a glorious chance of winning. 6-1

2. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Further and Beyond has developed the status of being the ultimate three-year-old warrior. Further and Beyond finished second behind fellow three-year-old Calculus in the seven-furlong Gold Cup on October 23. That day, the jockey aboard Further and Beyond, Chris Mamdeen, lost his right stirrup after the first two furlongs thereby hindering the colt's chance of winning. However, Further and Beyond still fought to the end, losing out by just 2 ¼ lengths. Although he would prefer the trip a tad shorter, Further and Beyond has been working well, and given his class, talent, and fighting spirit is the pre-race favourite. VERDICT: This is the perfect opportunity for Further and Beyond to display his true mettle but it won't be easy. 8/5

3. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Old-timer who continues to defy age with spiritual performances. Hover Craft defeated Eroy and Crimson in the recent Mark My Work Trophy at nine furlongs and 25 yards. Hover Craft, as is always the case, will thrive in any turn offering. VERDICT: Hover Craft can never be ruled out. 6-1

4. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – VERDICT: Roy Rogers will try to lead and may do so but will taper off. 40-1

5. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – After walking out of the starting gates in his last encounter, Billy Whizz came on strong to finish third by 4 ½ lengths behind Nuclear Noon and Regnant on October 31. Billy Whizz has already run and has done well over this distance. VERDICT: Billy Whizz is stepping way up the ladder and running against such a seasoned field of rivals, his task of winning is a difficult one, yet he is improving and that might allow him to earn. 6-1

6. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – VERDICT: Is going to be left behind. 25-1

7. KING ARTHUR: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Geisha's Gift) – King Arthur has five wins from 10 starts this season. He was 6 ¼ lengths fourth behind Calculus, Further and Beyond, and Rojorn Di Pilot in the Gold Cup over 7 furlongs. Prior to that, King Arthur defeated rivals going 10 furlongs (2,000m) in the Menudo Trophy on September 25. VERDICT: With the top weight in his back, King Arthur is the top-rated horse in this field. The trip is of no concern to King Arthur, so expect him to be close behind the leaders before moving forward with three furlongs to go. Tough to get by once in front. 3-1

8. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Oneofakind returned to competitive racing off a four-month break on October 16 and finished fourth by 7 ¾ lengths behind Hover Craft, Eroy, and Crimson. VERDICT: That October 16 run was the pipe opener for this race by Oneofakind. He needed that run and now having stripped fitter expect a better effort from Oneofakind. 6-1

9. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Went down by 2 ¾ lengths to Hover Craft in the Mark My Word. VERDICT: Going half-furlong longer in the Jamaica Cup, Eroy should run out of gas again but is going to make his presence felt throughout. 8-1

10. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – VERDICT: Supreme Soul still has little going for him. Note the blinkers have been taken off. 35-1

11. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Got out of his recent slumber with a compelling effort to win the prestigious Gold Cup on October 23 over seven furlongs. It was Calculus' third attempt in the Open Allowance grade as he defeated Further and Beyond by 2 ¾ lengths in a smooth time of 1:25.0. VERDICT: Calculus clearly enjoys two-turn races and based on his last run, this year's St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner is going to be in the running for glory. 5-2